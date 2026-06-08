The Glinner Update

The Glinner Update

Home
Notes
Chat
Buy Me A Coffee
My paypal
Booking details
Why, That's Delightful!
The Whistleblower
Archive
Leaderboard
About

May 2026

April 2026

© 2026 Graham Linehan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture