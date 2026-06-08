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Trans activists and their recurring target: gay people
Time and again the targets of trans activists are gay men and women
Jun 8
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Graham Linehan
603
40
102
This Never Happens
The original This Never Happens documented 236 cases of trans-identified males — biological men — committing acts of violence, sexual assault, and…
Jun 3
•
Graham Linehan
260
17
40
May 2026
Stand With Sall!
Update 879. #BeMorePorcupine.
Published on Dusty’s Substack
•
May 24
Ireland next
The men who destroyed women's rights in my home country
May 24
•
Graham Linehan
570
71
83
A dark day for Australian women
The Federal Court finds against Sall Grover in her Giggle v Tickle appeal
May 15
•
Jenny Nabben
432
59
93
Demand RTÉ Director General Kevin Bakhurst Resign Over Antisemitic Eurovision Boycott
I did not consent to this use of my characters
May 11
•
Graham Linehan
212
75
33
The video that 'radicalised' me
“Who radicalised you?” is something we TERFs and TERF allies hear a lot.
May 7
•
Graham Linehan
398
16
43
This Never Happens, A Weekly Update
Paid subscriptions keep us going, but don’t worry about it if you’re currently skint.
May 7
•
Graham Linehan
244
15
45
April 2026
The Dentons Document: What is it and why should you care about it?
Revisiting a foundational trans scandal.
Apr 21
•
Graham Linehan
372
30
75
Victory in Australia, but the war continues
A rare moment of good news from Australia.
Apr 17
•
Jenny Nabben
165
9
18
New Green Candidates Just Dropped
The Glinner Update is a reader-supported publication.
Apr 17
•
Graham Linehan
79
7
11
An Actor Doesn't Prepare
A review of "Rowling In It" by Laura Kay Bailey at the King's Head Theatre
Apr 13
•
Zoe Cairns
283
21
22
© 2026 Graham Linehan
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