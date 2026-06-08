The Glinner Update

The Glinner Update

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Bill Sanderson's avatar
Bill Sanderson
2d

And these swine are motivated by what? An adherence to a sect founded on giving men the licence to appropriate all of women’s rights, and falsify a man’s sex so he can claim to be a lesbian. Sheer bullying nastiness, focussed as you say against the people who actually did all the work to uphold and promote the right of humans to love someone of their own sex.

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Henny PvH's avatar
Henny PvH
2d

This is so exactly what it is! The cultists hate everyone who says no to them!

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