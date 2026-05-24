The Glinner Update

The Glinner Update

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Graham Linehan
May 24

Deleted a bit about my birthday, celebrating, and thanking all the women who came before because it was making the piece too long and it very quickly went out of date.

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Goblins Under the Apple Tree
May 24

A few thoughts occur to me.

First, that Ireland is, like Australia, being considered as a petri dish experiment for the increasingly strident trans programme.

Second, that the switch from gay rights to trans rights recalls the famous scene in Orwell’s 1984 in which a screaming hate speech has its target switched mid-way through and no-one even notices the change:

“There was, of course, no admission that any change had taken place. Merely it became known, with extreme suddenness and everywhere at once, that Eastasia and not Eurasia was the enemy.”

Third, and once again with reference to 1984, the whole trans issue recalls the famous scene in which Winston Smith is shown four fingers and ordered to see five. We are shown men and ordered to see women.

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