This afternoon on the 15 May 2026 in the Federal Court in Sydney three Justices Melissa Perry, Wendy Abraham and Geoffrey Kennett delivered what can only be described as a gut punch to every Australian female.

Sall Grover’s appeal of the original Tickle v Giggle 2024 case was set aside this afternoon by the Federal Court Justices. The court found Grover guilty of direct discrimination and fined her $20,000 and ordered her to pay an additional $100,000 in court costs as well as her own legal fees. The full judgement can be found here.

But in summary the Federal Court ruled that men can be women and that Australian women do not deserve the protections of single-sex spaces, fair sports, or protection from men in domestic violence shelters or prisons as well as upholding the Orwellian inversion that men can now be lesbians. While there are legal complexities regarding clauses, terminology, precedent and arguments Australian women don’t care.

The law is an arse.

The law is a lie.

The law hates women.

Here’s a taster of some of the most colourful judicial gaslighting in history:

“The full court has found that Giggle For Girls and Ms Grover both excluded Ms Tickle from the Giggle app and refused to re-admit her on the basis of her gender-related appearance by reference to her selfie. This amounted to direct discrimination by reference to a characteristic that pertains to people of Ms Tickle’s gender identity, being a transgender woman.”

Justice Perry’s wording transforms women setting boundaries and turns it into bigotry against “transgender women”. This is not just absurd but a complete inversion of the original purpose of the Sex Discrimination Act, which was meant to protect women as a sex class.

The rights of Australian women’s have been dismantled under the cover of darkness. There was no public consultation, no debate, no warning and changes to the SDA were made in the dying days of the government.

The Australian government spent $80 - $122 million of taxpayer funds plus tens of millions campaigning to engage the public on same sex marriage. The Voice to Parliament cost the Australian taxpayer over $350 – 400 million. Gender identity reforms received not a single penny. Nada. Zilch.

This is the Denton’s playbook that recommends keeping a low profile, avoiding public debate or media scrutiny and bundling gender recognition with more popular reforms to create a veil of protection. Today is one of the final moves in a chess game started long ago. The imposition of a social order chosen for us, imposed on us but never agreed by us.

Since the Gillard Labor government amended the SDA in 2013 to include the nebulous, subjective, metaphysical concept of gender identity, the entire Australian political class, liberal media, NGOs and major institutions have chosen lies over truth, men’s feelings over women’s reality and men’s entitlement over women’s safety.

The Treachery of Women

Yes. I’ve heard it all before; this is about male fetishism, this is about male entitlement, this is about men’s use of sissy porn. I get it. There is some truth to this. But what’s equally true is this simply could never happen without the deep treachery of other women; elite, powerful “progressive” women have their fingerprints all over this.

Too many “progressive” women have shown themselves not only to be willing, but to be enthusiastic participants in prioritising gender identity over sex-based protections.

I will leave the wordsmithing of this to one of the greatest female writes of today when J.K Rowling recently posted:

What’s Next?

Sall Grover said she will appeal this to the High Court, but that will depend on whether the High Court allows the appeal.

Apart from the One Nation political party, not one Australian party has a policy to amend the SDA and restore women’s rights. Just think about that. Women’s rights have been abandoned for men’s delusions. Do not forget that this is a one-way street because there is not a single story in which a woman who identifies as a man has stolen a man’s sporting trophy, or raped a man while incarcerated in a male prison or sexually abused their daughter and been let off by the judge because she is “trans” and therefore more vulnerable. Not one. Anywhere.

Trans ideology entered via the Trojan Horse of the gay rights movement and is funded by billionaires including the Pritzkers, Rothblatt, Soros and many others.

Gender ideology has been wrapped in rainbow and glitter marketing by poster boys for social progress like Barak Obama and feminist poster girls like Julia Gillard, Jacinta Arden and Nicola Sturgeon; all professing their socially progressive bona fides onto an unsuspecting public and normalised by the liberal media that routinely fails in their journalistic responsibility to cover both sides of the debate on “rights.”

Today’s decision is devastating but not surprising. The imposition of gender identity ideology is a well-funded marketing campaign to fundamentally change reality. There are many winners in this game - politicians who can appeal to the ideologically captured ‘youth’ who have been taught gender ideology in schools, Big Pharma with a steady stream of lifelong patients and a burgeoning surrogacy and porn industry in which “trans” is by far the most popular category

But this story is not over. Sall Grover will appeal the decision to the High Court.

Stay tuned.

Sall Grover's costs have increased to around $120,000. Please consider supporting her crowdfunding here.

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