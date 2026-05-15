The Glinner Update

The Glinner Update

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Anon's avatar
Anon
May 15

Wow, what an unbelievable embarrassment to Australia

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Ellis J's avatar
Ellis J
May 15

It’s a dark day for reason, for critical thinking, for science, for evidence-based research and for government impartiality.

The ‘progressive’ women who enable this tiny but powerful minority are all privileged and entitled and place their desperation to be seen as relevant and on trend before the safety and equality of their own sex class. I know a lot of them. They infuriate me as they look down on us with pity and condescension, believing that we’ve all gone down some right-wing conspiracy rabbit hole.

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