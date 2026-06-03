The Glinner Update

The Glinner Update

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baker charlie's avatar
baker charlie
7dEdited

How horrible! I wish those women good luck on their suit.

Meanwhile in my state of WA, I found out from a co-worker that she cannot make doctors appointments or know her 15-year-old granddaughter's (whom she has custody of) medical information or medication info. Apparently, to 'protect' gender questioning children in our state it is now illegal for parents to access medical information or make appointments for anyone 13 or older unless consent forms are filed. Her granddaughter is not trans, but has some mental issues (probably due to the early death of a druggie mom and having a schizophrenic dad) and is refusing to make her own appointments for regular/school checkups. I think it is nuts that my co-worker is legally on the hook for this child's welfare as a minor but is not allowed to actually perform the duties of parenting.

Crazy shite. This needs to end.

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trudie63's avatar
trudie63
7d

Why is it not law that those whommake decisions like this should be incarcerated with that psycho first ahd for at least a month, and then their rhetoric may change

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