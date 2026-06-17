The Glinner Update

The Glinner Update

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Rebecca in SF's avatar
Rebecca in SF
2d

It's outrageous that any male prisoner would ever be housed in women's prison. Society is sick - can we ever fight off this trans infection? I'm grateful to everyone fighting for truth and reason. Thank you so much, Graham and the rest of the writing crew here at the Glinner Update.

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Sly Fawkes's avatar
Sly Fawkes
2d

These are not female offenders. I don't care what they identify as.

I'd like them to identify as hungry bears and be placed in the hungry bear enclosure.

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