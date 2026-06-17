The original This Never Happens documented 236 cases of trans-identified males — biological men — committing acts of violence, sexual assault, and predation against women and children.

Of course, these cases continue to pour in and we’ll continue to record them.

Harvey Marcelin (born Harvey Marcelin)

Photo credit: News 12 / South Wales Police (reproduced by the New York Post). In reporting on the sentencing, the New York Post used a mix of plural and male pronouns to refer to Marcelin. The publication wrote: “An 88-year-old transgender Big Apple serial killer will rot behind bars for the rest of their days after savagely hacking up a gal pal...” but later used male pronouns when referencing “his electric wheelchair” and quoted Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez directly stating: “He must be locked away, and today’s sentence ensures that he will never be able to hurt anyone else again.”

On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, 88-year-old serial killer Harvey Marcelin, a biological male who identifies as a transgender woman, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in Brooklyn, New York. Marcelin was convicted of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and concealment of a human corpse for the gruesome March 2022 slaying and dismemberment of 68-year-old Susan Leyden, a vulnerable New Jersey jeweler. The two had met while residing in the same Bronx homeless shelter in 2019. Surveillance footage from late February 2022 captured Leyden entering Marcelin’s Pennsylvania Avenue apartment in Cypress Hills, wheeling a multi-colored floral bag; she was never seen alive again. Inside the apartment, Marcelin bludgeoned Leyden to death and used a reciprocating saw to dismember her body. A few days later, an e-bike rider found Leyden’s torso stuffed in a black garbage bag inside her floral shopping cart on a Brooklyn street corner. In a chilling sequence of events, Marcelin was caught on CCTV rolling into a local 99-cent store in an electric wheelchair with part of Leyden’s severed leg stashed on his lap. Officers subsequently searched Marcelin’s apartment, uncovering the victim’s head, hands, thighs, and arms. Her remaining limbs were never recovered. This horrifying crime represents Marcelin’s third killing of a woman. He previously spent over 50 years in state prisons: first for shooting an ex-girlfriend to death in 1963, and then for stabbing another ex-girlfriend to death in 1984 and dumping her body in Central Park shortly after being paroled. He was released on parole once again in late 2019 after promising to stay out of trouble, only to murder and dismember Leyden, as detailed in the official statement from the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

Photo credit: South Wales Police (reproduced by the Daily Express). In reporting on the case, WalesOnline / Yahoo News UK referred to Stanton using female pronouns exclusively, writing: “A transgender woman has been jailed...” and noting “she admitted carrying out...” and “she put her hand down her trousers.” Conversely, the Daily Express mixed female and male pronouns, starting with “A transgender woman and former soldier has been jailed...” and “she placed her hand...” but later writing: “He made eye contact with one nurse while he was doing it.”

On Monday, June 15, 2026, 62-year-old Paula Stanton of Severn Avenue, Barry, was jailed for just over five months (160 days) at Cardiff Magistrates’ Court for committing an act outraging public decency inside the waiting room of the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff. Stanton, a former soldier and Falklands War veteran who identifies as a transgender woman, was transported to the hospital by ambulance in the early hours of May 17 following threats of self-harm. While seated in the waiting room awaiting a mental health assessment, Stanton put his hand down his leggings and began masturbating “in full view” of the nurses’ desk. The prosecutor, Lewis Ball, told the court that staff witnessed Stanton holding his penis and moving his hand up and down, periodically making direct eye contact with a female nurse on duty, as reported in the WalesOnline coverage. When arrested, Stanton claimed “I did nothing wrong” and refused to answer questions during interviews. Stanton is a serial sex offender with 12 previous convictions for 19 offenses, including five sex offenses committed between 2019 and 2025. Her prior crimes include indecently exposing himself by performing a sex act inside a car and performing a sex act in a window while wearing women’s lingerie in full view of female pedestrians. This latest offense put Stanton in breach of a six-month suspended sentence handed down in August 2025. Recorder Barry Clarke stated that only immediate custody was justified, sentencing Stanton to 100 days for the public masturbation and an additional 60 days consecutive for the suspended sentence breach.

No photo available of the perpetrator. In reporting on the federal court hearing, Global News / The Canadian Press referred to Cooper using female pronouns exclusively, writing: “A lawyer representing a trans woman incarcerated in a men’s prison says her client...” and quoting her lawyer that “she fears for her physical safety, her sexual safety and her emotional safety.” However, public comments on the Global News portal used male pronouns, with one reader noting: “It’s ‘He’, not ‘She’, that’s why he is in a male prison.”

On Monday, June 15, 2026, the Federal Court of Canada in New Brunswick heard a judicial review petition on behalf of 58-year-old Amanda Joy Cooper, a biological male and designated “dangerous offender” currently seeking a transfer from a maximum-security men’s prison to a federal women’s facility. Cooper was convicted in 2001 of four counts of sexual assault, three counts of assault, forcible confinement, and uttering threats; all of her victims were women, including a vulnerable 14-year-old girl. While serving her sentence, Cooper came out as transgender in 2020 and underwent full gender-affirming vaginoplasty surgery in 2024. Her lawyer, Jessica Rose, argued before Justice Janet Fuhrer that because Cooper now has female anatomy, she is at extreme risk in a maximum-security men’s prison. Cooper claims she has been groped, harassed, and threatened by male inmates at the Atlantic Institution in Renous, New Brunswick, and has consequently spent the last two years voluntarily confined to structured intervention units (segregation) for her own safety. However, federal lawyer Laura Rhodes argued on behalf of the Correctional Service of Canada that Cooper’s transfer request to a women’s facility in Quebec was rightly denied in 2024 because her history of severe sexual violence against women means she represents an unacceptable security risk to female inmates and staff. Fuhrer reserved her decision, which remains pending. Cooper is also seeking an interlocutory injunction to be housed at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women in British Columbia while the court proceedings are ongoing, as reported in the Global News article.

Share