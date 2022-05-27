Men, as a class, pose a danger to women, as a class. That is an unequivocal fact. And male offending patterns are not altered by ‘gender identity’.

Whenever women protest the inclusion of trans-identified males in our spaces, we’re shouted down and dismissed as transphobes and hysterics. ‘Trans women’ pose us no risk, we’re constantly told. This never happens. When we produce evidence to the contrary, we’re accused of bigotry and of demonising trans people. We cannot win.

The point is that men can pose a threat to women and children however they ‘identify’ and women have every reason to fear male violence. Since it’s impossible to tell which males are harmless and which are not, basic safeguarding means we exclude all males from women’s spaces. Even the ones who claim to ‘identify as women’. This list - and it’s a far from exhaustive list - demonstrates that we are right to do so.

With each case described in more detail below, here are 235 examples of ‘transwomen’ predating on women and/or children. (It was 236, but one has been deleted on legal advice.)

The thing that never happens:

Michael Maria Pentholm, Karen White, Katie Dolatowski, Jessica Winfield, Tara Desousa, Janiah Monroe, Kristen Lukess, Lisa Hauxwell, Laken McKay, Aliea Rose Brown, Paula Witherspoon, Davina Ayrton, Johanna Wolf, Hanna Tubbs, Christopher Hambrook, Dakota Nieves, Tarah Jo Morgan, Marie Dean, Jessica Brennan, Rachel Smith, Marcia Walker, Synthia China Blast, Michelle Winter, Paris Bregazzi, Melissa Wilson, Barbie Kardashian, Jessica Smith, Wolfgang Schmidtd, Chloe Thompson, Denen Anderson, Kadence Pinder, Beth Hannay, Leah Harvey, Julie Marshall, Blaine Maney, Amber Thorden, Evi Amati, Babs Longmire, Rachel Fenton, Jorven Seren, Claire Goodier, Kim Marie Johannson, Steven Hayes, Jacinta Brooks, Alexander Eshawn Lions, Ashley Winter, Steph Ricciardi, Vicky Green, Ella Davies, Melissa Addis, Madilyn Harks, Jessica Marie Hann, Michelle Martinez, Nicole Summers, Shauna Patricia Smith, Evelyn Young, Claire Goodier, Allison Woolbert, Nur Ahmed, Vyvyenne Ward, Laura McCann, Lisa Jones, Rayne Aloysius Constantine Rose Bennett, Louise Foord, Robert Glanowski, Lily Bate, Alyssa Celusta, Sora Kuykendall, Lydia Helena Vision, Ava Jones, Alex Ray Scott, Diego Melendez, Paris Green, Tiffany Scott, Zoe Lynes, Vicky Green, Pauline Long, Chloe Walker, Toni Prince, Lana Laws, Christyl Knight, Carrie Cooper, Jasmine Hill, Diamond Blount, Nicola Florida, Dawn Love, Stacey Pool, Alexis Herschell, Scarlet Shadows, Karen Louise Lawson, Nicola Cope, Gina Owen, Kayleigh Louise Woods, Claire Darbyshire, Kira Leverton, Kathleen Carpenter, Donna Perry, Karen Jones, Carol Lea, Michelle Lewin, Alanna Nicole Partin, Yostin Murillo, Peter Selby, Wendy Jones, Rose Whitby, Daryl Graves, Diana Guevara, Jason Croker, Jody Matthew Burke, Patricia Trimble, Klaus T, Sally Dixon, Milan Wash, Adree Edmo, Jayden Dean, Paul Denyer, Bruno Meirelles, Pandora Electra, Robert Gordon Cummins, Danielle Rose Gemini, Amber McLaughlin, Brooke Lyn Sonia, Nonnie Lotusflower, Tianne Miller, Narsimha Bichappa Shirvati, Brandy Wood, Isla Bryson, Kelly McSean, Michelle Renee Lamb, Andrea Balcer, Ketan Shende, Serenity Alana Mann, Sacho Samson, Harryetta Thompson, Jenna Hansen, Jane Beck, Audrey Robinson, Lexi-Rose Crawford, Carissa Marie Radcliffe, Jolene Charisma Starr, Zara Jade, Rhiley Carlson, Claire Fox, Robert William Perry II, Tanya Howes, Loana Luna, Dwight Chisolm, Amy George, Stuart Bulling, Lorena Santana, Christopher Williams, Alyssa Christine Trenchard, AK, Danielle Edney, Julie Shepherd, Izzabella Raymundo, Sophie Louise Carter, Autumn Cordellioné, Katana Paris, Shauna Kavanagh, Zera Lola Zombie, Nicole Rose Campbell, April Welsh, Tânia Ferrinho, Scarlet Moon Shadows, Laura Miller, Thorsten Heinz, Tara Pearsall, Adam McDonald, Samantha Norris, Abigail Waller, Rachel Queen Burton, Maria Childers, Xenia Jade Millar, Anonymous in Mumbai, Krystel Lauzon, Amber FayeFox Kim, Ash Cooper, Natalie Pershall, Kazumi Watanabe, Claire Caballero, Jacqui McWilliams, Sabrina/Morrigan Hetke, Jo White, July Justine Shelby, Joanna Evans, Louise Thomas, Miquel Toni Riera Prats, Ömer (Lara K), Emma Davies, Lexi Secker, Pierre Parsons, Claire Anderson, Michell Silva Perez, Michelle Blessent, Cassidy Honsinger, Elijah Thomas Berryman, Sean Windingland, Duane Owen, Dana Rivers, Alfie Howe, Marceline Harvey, Chloee-Mae Danvers, Jamie Kim Belladonna, Catarina da Lapa, Renee Mills, Aria Peers, an unnamed Norwegian, Danielle Marie Whitebird, Makayla Craig, Angel Hill, Farin Kinar, Reiyn Keohane, Michelle Ward, Levana Ballouz, Francesca Bartkus, María López Barrera, Autumn Tulip Harper, Richard Kenneth Cox, Oliver smith, Rebecca Clark, Dakota Rose Austin, Catherine Lynn, Naomi O’Brien, Nicola Watson, Bunny Autumn Colasimone, Tiffany Aching, Sophie KoKo, Kao Siew Saetern, Jayson David B, Arbend S, Hannah Viramontes, Katie Birtles, Damia Scarlet Rose Nesne, Eevee Seberg, Scarlett Lee, Katie Wallis and Jessica Garnham Burton.

Michael Maria Pentholm (FINLAND)

Formerly known as Jukka Torsten Lindholm

In November 1981, when aged just 16, Pentholm kidnapped a 15-year-old girl, forced her into a cellar, beat her, strangled her and threatened to rape her. In 1985 Pentholm murdered his own mother. A year later he lured two 12-year-old girls to his home, choking one to death and sexually assaulting the other. In March 1987 he was found guilty of two counts of manslaughter.

Pentholm was released on parole in 1992 and the following year he choked a 42-year-old woman to death. He was sentenced to nine years imprisonment. While in prison he began ‘identifying as a woman’ and changed his name.

After his release on parole in 2008, Pentholm attacked three different women, in all cases trying to choke or strangle them and was also found guilty of rape, gross ill-treatment and false imprisonment. He was released from prison in 2016. Two years later he murdered a woman in Helsinki and was sentenced to life imprisonment.

Karen White (UK)

Formerly known as Stephen Wood and David Thompson

White is a double rapist with previous convictions for indecent assault and gross indecency with a child. When on remand he was housed in a women’s prison where he sexually assaulted the female inmates.

Xena Grandichelli (USA)

Formerly know as Jeffrey Willsea

Xena Grandichelli pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse and aggravated second-degree sexual abuse (eleven counts in total) of a 3-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 59 years and began identifying as trans while incarcerated.

On his release he became a much-platformed and lauded trans activist and he volunteered for AVP, the ‘largest anti-LGBTQ violence organization in the country’.

Rebecca Louise Ormrod (UK)

Formerly known as Robert Ormrod

Robert Ormrod subjected a young girl to seven years of abuse when she was aged between eight and fourteen. He was convicted of six counts of rape, sexual assault and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. Ormrod now ‘identifies as a woman’ and calls himself Rebecca Louise.

Kristen Lukess (UK)

Formerly known as Mark Turton

Mark Turton was convicted of two counts of raping an underage child. While incarcerated he began ‘identifying as female’ and changed his name to Kristen Lukess. On release from prison, he concealed his crimes to live with a woman and her 11-year-old child.

Lisa Hauxwell (UK)

Formerly known as Craig Hauxwell

Lisa Hauxwell was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for two rapes and seven indecent assaults which were described by police as ‘horrendous’.

Katie Dolatowski / Alyanna McKenna (UK)

Formerly known as Lennon Dolatowski

In February 2018 Katie Dolatowski (who later also started calling himself Alyanna McKenna) filmed a 12-year-old-girl who was using the toilet in a female bathroom at a supermarket in Dunfermline. A month later, he sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in the women’s toilets at a supermarket in Kirkcaldy. He grabbed the terrified child by the face, forced her into a cubicle and ordered her to take off her clothes, threatening to stab her if she did not comply.

He pleaded guilty to voyeurism and sexual assault charges and was given a three-year community payback order, placed on the sex offenders register and banned from having any contact with children. In 2019, Dolatowski was back in court twice accused of deleting the internet history on his phone and then of making ‘alarming’ internet searches.

In 2022 it was revealed that Dolatowski had been accommodated in a domestic violence refuge for vulnerable women and children after he tricked the centre’s staff by using a false name and pretending to be an abuse victim to gain access.

Laken McKay (NEW ZEALAND)

Formerly known as Rory Francis

Laken McKay is a paedophile who served nine years in prison for numerous sexual offences against young children, girls and boys.

Patricia Trimble USA

Formerly known as Patrick Trimble

In 1978 Patrick Trimble kidnapped two nine-year-old girls, tying them up and forcing them into his vehicle. He drove them to a remote wooded area and forced each child to perform an indecent act on him before penetrating one of the little girls with his finger and with his genitals. He was convicted of two counts of kidnapping, four counts of sodomy, one count of rape and one count of sexual abuse in the first degree.

In prison he routinely tortured, sexually assaulted and prostituted his vulnerable cell mate, Jerry James Everett, who was awaiting trial for stealing a car. According to a 1982 court document, Trimble forced Everett to have both oral and anal sex with him and humiliated him in various ways for the entertainment of other prisoners. Trimble also pimped Everett to other inmates for sex and regularly tortured him, making deep gashes in his flesh and placing lit matches between his toes.

In 2015 Trimble began identifying as trans and changed his name to Patricia a few years later. He has become a vocal trans activist and lobbied for prison reform.

Aliea Rose Brown (USA)

Formerly known as Albert Brown

Aliea Rose Brown was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Paula Witherspoon (USA)

Paula Witherspoon is a twice convicted paedophile who served lengthy prison sentences for the sexual assault of a child, a 14-year-old girl, and for indecency with a child involving sexual contact, this time with a 15-year-old girl. After his release he was ticketed by police trying to use the women’s bathroom in a Dallas hospital.

Davina Ayrton (UK)

Formerly known as David Ayrton

Davina Ayrton was convicted of raping a vulnerable 15-year-old girl. Judge Ian Pearson described the rape as ‘traumatic’ and said the ‘scars and effects will never leave’ the victim.

Johanna Wolf (USA)

Formerly known as Jonathan Adrian Wolf

Johanna Wolf is a sex-offender who was convicted of raping a 20-year old deaf woman. On his release, he became a vociferous trans activist and campaigned for access to women’s spaces.

Hannah Tubbs (USA)

Formerly known as James Tubbs

Hannah Tubbs sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl in the women’s bathroom of a California fast-food restaurant. He followed the child into the ladies’ toilet, grabbed her by the throat and forced her into a cubicle where he sexually assaulted her.

Dakota Nieves (USA)

Formerly known as Jakob Nieves

Nieves pleaded guilty to two counts of the sexual exploitation of children (one of the victims was a 4 year-old girl), one count of the distribution of child pornography and one count of the possession of child pornography. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Only months before his arrest, Nieves was campaigning for legislation that would allow trans-identified males to access female facilities.

Allison Woolbert (USA)

Formerly known as Dennis Woolbert

Dennis Woolbert was convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl repeatedly over a two-month period in 1992.

When he was released from prison he began ‘identifying as a woman’ and changed his name to Allison. With his former identity and crimes now concealed, he became a leading trans activist, eventually becoming the Executive Director of the Transgender Human Rights Institute (THRI).

Jessica Hambrook (CANADA)

Also known as Christopher Hambrook

Christopher Hambrook is a dangerous sex offender with previous convictions for rape and child abuse who claimed to ‘identify as female’ in order to access female-only shelters in Canada. He sexually assaulted and harassed a number of women in these shelters and later pleaded guilty to the charges arising. Psychiatric and court records described him as ‘hypersexual’ and a ‘sexual predator’.

Tarah Jo Morgan (USA)

Formerly known as Thomas John Maddock

Tarah Jo Morgan is an habitual sex offender with convictions for first degree sexual assault, four counts of the attempted sexual assault of a child and four counts of sexual assault on a child while serving as a person in a position of trust.

Following his release from prison Morgan worked for an organization which provides services and accommodation for women who have suffered domestic violence where he had access to vulnerable women and their children.

Synthia China Blast (USA)

Formerly known as Luis Morales

In 1993 Synthia China Blast kidnapped, raped and tortured 13-year-old Ebony Nicole Williams. He then stabbed her repeatedly before dumping and burning her body.

In 1999 he sued the New York Department of Corrections for hormone treatment and gender reassignment surgery.

Evi Amati (AUSTRALIA)

Formerly known as Karl Amati

In 2017 Amati attacked three total strangers with a battle axe in a Sydney convenience store. He attacked Ben Rimmer and Sharon Hacker inside the 7-Eleven and then chased nearby pedestrian, Shane Redwood, down the pavement.

Rimmer tried to block the blow with his backpack but still suffered a fractured nasal bone, eye socket and cheekbones and lost an awful lot of blood. Sharon Hacker was struck by the axe on the back of the neck. It could easily have killed her but the potentially fatal blow was softened by her thick dreadlocks.

Amati was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for these horrific crimes in 2019.

Rose Whitby (UK)

Formerly known as Mathue Babic and Matthew Whitby

A recidivist sex offender, Whitby was convicted of two rapes and the attempted rape of young women in 2013. He was sentenced to eight year in prison but released in 2017. In 2021 a further victim - a child - came forward and told police that Whitby had raped her on numerous occasions.

Whitby pleaded guilty to three charges of raping a child under the age of thirteen and was given a 15-and-a-half year extended prison sentence.

Marina Volz (USA)

Formerly known as Matthew Volz

Volz was sentenced to 25 year on charges of human trafficking, aggravated sexual assault, conspiracy and endangering the welfare of a child. Not only had he abused and tortured a child, but he had exploited her to produce pornography. He was described by the trial judge as ‘depraved’ and ‘cruel’. The child was his own seven-year-old daughter.

Beate Schmidt (SWEDEN)

Formerly known as Wolfgang Schmidt

Schmidt is a serial killer whose violent sexual compulsions caused him to sexually assault, rape and murder five women and kill a three month old infant. He also tried to attack two 12-year-old girls but they managed to escape, despite suffering stab wounds in the process.

He was given the nickname ‘pink giant’ because of his size and predilection for wearing pink lingerie.

Jessica Brennan (UK)

Formerly known as Alan Brennan

Brennan was convicted of attempted rape of a child under 13, assault of a girl under 13 by penetration, five counts of sexual activity with a child, assault by penetration, two counts of sexual assault, sexual activity with a child and five counts of indecent assault.

He was described by police as a ‘vile and dangerous paedophile’ and sentenced to 22 years in prison.

Carrie Cooper (UK)

Formerly known as Gary Cooper

Gary Cooper is a convicted paedophile who, when already behind bars for the rape of one child, was found guilty of repeatedly sexually abusing another. He abused a little girl when she was between the ages of seven and eleven and was convicted of eight charges of sexual assault and one of assault by penetration.

He ‘identifies as a woman’ and calls himself Carrie.

Yostin Murillo (USA)

In 2018 Murillo and an accomplice broke into the home of 41-year-old nurse, Rhoderie Estrada. They raped her and then killed her by beating her head repeatedly with a metal bar so badly that she was unrecognisable. Her children were asleep in the next room.

The two men were both found guilty of first degree murder and sentenced to life imprisonment. Murillo then began ‘identifying as a woman’ and sought detention in the female estate.

Jayde Palmer (UK)

Formerly known as Jason Croker

In 2015, Jason Croker, then aged 38, was found guilty of attempted rape. He drove a female friend into a field in a secluded area and demanded she have sex with him. When she refused, he sexually assaulted her, strangled her until she passed out then dumped her, unconscious, out of the vehicle and left her alone in the field.

Once out of prison he began ‘identifying as trans’ and changed his name.

Jody Matthew Burke (CANADA)

Burke is a convicted recidivist sex offender who raped his ex-wife at knife-point. Following his most recent conviction, he began ‘identifying as a woman’ and calling himself Amber. He blamed his earlier crimes on his ‘gender dysphoria’ and took legal action to be given a far more lenient sentence.

Laura Isabell McNeese (USA)

Formerly known as Levi McNeese

In 2016 McNeese was found guilty on two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child after he abused a four-year-old girl. While incarcerated he applied to change his name and gender.

Michelle Winter (UK)

In May 2020 Michelle Winter raped a woman in his home town of Godmanchester. The ordeal left the victim covered in bruises and suffering with terrible nightmares. Winter was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment. The judge described him as a dangerous individual with a clear propensity to violence.

Perry Cerf (USA)

Formerly known as Michelle Hel-loki Angelina

Perry Cerf is a sadistic rapist and murderer with a long history of violence against women. He tortured and killed a prostitute he hired to sexually exploit and then boasted about drinking her blood. He is currently incarcerated in the Edna Mahan women’s prison together with 800 female prisoners.

Jessica Marie Hann (USA)

Formerly known as Jason Hann

Hann killed his own children, aged 2 months and 10 months, and hid their remains. He was incarcerated in San Quentin until a change in his ‘gender identity’ saw him moved to the Central California Women's Facility last May.

Michelle Martinez (USA)

Formerly known as Miguelle Martinez

In 2017 Martinez was convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. He was found guilty of first-degree and second-degree sexual abuse of a minor. He was sentenced to 30-45 years imprisonment.

Alanna Nicole Partin (USA)

Formerly known as Nicholas Jon Partin

Alanna Nicole Partin is a trans-identified male who was charged with first-degree sodomy, two counts of rape and three counts of sexual abuse. The victims include girls aged eight and five.

Jacinta Brooks (UK)

Formerly known as Duncan Smart

Brooks is a trans-identified male sex offender. He served over 13 years behind bars after he attacked a child in 2003. In 2018 he was returned to prison and sentenced to 11 years after pleading guilty to three counts of inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and three counts of possessing indecent images.

Sally Dixon (UK)

Formerly known as John Dixon

In 2022 Dixon was found guilty of 30 child sexual abuse offences including indecent assault and indecency with a child. He abused seven different children, five girls and two boys between 1989 and 1996. The youngest of his victims was seven years old.

He began ‘transitioning. in 2004 but does not have a gender recognition certificate and is still legally male. Nevertheless, he is serving his 20 year sentence in a women’s prison.

Rayne Aloysius Constantine Rose Bennett (USA)

Formerly known as Jacob Lawrence Pina

In 2016 Jacob Lawrence Pina was convicted of ‘indecent liberties with a child’ and was placed on a sex offender registry for 25 years. According to news coverage at the time, Bennett imprisoned a 14-year-old girl and raped her.

While on bail, Pina began identifying as trans and adopted the name Rayne Aloysius Constantine Rose Bennett. Following his release he became a poster boy for self-ID policies in women’s prisons.

Louise Foord (UK)

Formerly known as Lewis Foord

In 2019 Lewis Foord was convicted of imprisoning and sexually assaulting a woman. He was sentenced to 22 months youth detention.

In January 2022 Foord was in court again. He was found guilty of possessing hundreds of indecent images and videos of children, many of which were deemed Category A.

Foord now claims to ‘identify as a woman’ and calls himself Louise. He managed to escape a custodial sentence.

Jasmine Hill (UK)

Jasmine Hill is a trans-identified male and convicted paedophile. In 2018 he was sentenced to four and a half years jail term after admitted posing as a teenage girl on social media in order to target underage boys. He then groomed young boys online, persuading them to send him explicit sexual images of themselves.

He pleaded guilty to inciting a child to perform sexual acts, breaching a sexual harm prevention order and possessing indecent images of a child.

Diamond Blount (USA)

Formerly known as Ramel Blount

While incarcerated in the female wing of Rikers Island prison, Blount raped a female inmate in the bathroom after the victim had been in the shower. He pleaded guilty to attempted rape in an apparent plea deal and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Kryzie King (USA)

Formerly known as Christopher King

In 2016 King was sentenced to 22 years to life imprisonment for the prolonged torture and murder of a 4-year-old toddler. He was quietly transferred to a women’s prison facility in 2022.

Kayleigh Louise Woods (UK)

Formerly known as Kyle Lockwood

Trans-identified male, Kayleigh Woods, was found guilty of torturing and murdering his female flat mate, Bethany Hill, in 2017. Together with his accomplice boyfriend, Jack Williams, Woods bound Bethany Hill’s hands with tape before repeatedly cutting at her neck and eventually severing her jugular vein. It appears their only motivation was the sadistic pleasure they derived from this brutal killing.

Prior to torturing and murdering her, Woods had discussed the possibility of fathering a child with Bethany Hill.

Blaine Maney (NEW ZEALAND)

Formerly known as Wayne Maney

Maney had already spent 27 years in prison for almost 200 prior offences involving drugs, violence and child sex offences. In 2018 he held a woman hostage in her own home and tortured her with a hypodermic syringe and a kitchen knife.

He was subsequently convicted of charges including assault with a weapon, unlawful detention, threatening GBH, wounding with intent to injure and threatening to kill.

Alexis Herschell (UK)

Also known as Aaron Herschell

Herschell was being held at Polmont Young Offenders Institution in Falkirk in 2016, awaiting his trial for rape, when he began claiming to be transgender. He requested gender reassignment treatment and demanded that staff call him ‘Alexis’.

He was subsequently convicted of raping a 19-year-old woman and attempting to rape an 18-year-old woman and sentenced to two years detention. A few weeks after his release in 2018 he was returned to prison for breaching the conditions of his licence.

In 2021 Herschell was sent back to prison for a further 14 months having breached his Risk of Sexual Harm Order by socialising with children under the age of sixteen.

Britnee Aitken (UK)

Formerly known as Marcus Aitken

Aitken sexually abused two little girls when they were aged just five and six and was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment.

Kim Marie Johansson (SWEDEN)

Formerly known as Kristoffer Johansson

Johansson murdered his 20-year-old girlfriend, Vatchareeya Bangsuan, before cutting her body into pieces and scattering her remains throughout a forest.

Following his incarceration he began ‘identifying as a woman’ and was subsequently moved to a female prison.

Nicola Florida (UK)

Formerly known as Ross Florida

Ross Florida is a convicted paedophile who served eight years for a number of sexual offences against children - boys and girls - and taking indecent pictures of children.

In prison he began ‘identifying as a woman’ and using the name Nicola.

Barbie Kadashian (IRELAND)

Formerly known as Alejandro Gentile

Barbie Kadashian was described by the Gardaí as ‘homicidal’ and has previously faced criminal charges of sexually assaulting and threatening women. As a child, he violently attacked his own mother and, as a teenager, he assaulted a female care worker, tearing her eyelids with his nails and pulling out clumps of her hair.

Thanks to Ireland’s self-ID laws, he was accommodated in Limerick’s women’s prison.

Babs Longmire (USA)

Formerly known as Jude Longmire

Longmire is a 41-year-old trans-identified male from Montana. In March 2022 he was arrested after contacting someone he believed to be trafficking a 12-year-old girl for the purposes of sexual abuse and he tried to schedule a meeting with the child. He was initially charged with attempted child sex abuse, sexual abuse of children and an alternative count of sexual abuse of children.

Amber Thorden (USA)

Formerly known as Christopher Dobbs

In 2015 Thorden was convicted of 15 counts of second degree rape and first degree sexual abuse of a minor. In 2020 he filed a lawsuit demanding to be transferred to a female prison.

Rachel Fenton (UK)

Formerly known as Richard Fenton

Fenton was jailed for 10 years after pleading guilty to 21 child sexual abuse offences. Believing them to be children, Fenton had been communicating with law enforcement officers and vigilante ‘paedophile hunters’ online. Thinking he was communicating with girls of twelve and thirteen, he sent explicit photographs of himself, engaged in sexually explicit conversations, tried to incite the ‘children’ to engage in sexual activity and send him photographs and videos of them doing so.

Following his arrest, he started ‘identifying as a woman’ and calling himself Rachel.

Diana Guevara (USA)

At one time Diana Guevara was a star of the trans US lobby who often featured in the media being lauded as a role model.

In July 2022 he was arrested on charges or grooming and sexual abusing of children. According to the Citrus Sheriff’s Office, Guevara was charged with transmitting harmful materials to minors, unlawful sexual activity with minors and lewd and lascivious battery. County Sheriff, Mike Prendergast, gave a press statement in which he said that Guevara demonstrated ‘a pattern of predatory behaviour’.

Chloe Thompson (UK)

Formerly known as Andrew McNab

McNab sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in 2011. He later began ‘identifying as a woman’ and changed his name to Chloe Thompson.

He was back in court in 2022 after exposing his penis, using a sex toy and masturbating in public. He committed these acts in full view of members of the public, including three children.

Rachel Smith (UK)

Rachel Smith has 50 previous convictions, including one for indecent assault and for making indecent photographs of children.

Tara Desousa (CANADA)

Formerly known as Adam Laboucan

Adam Laboucan is from Quesnel in BC, Canada. As a child he was linked to the drowning of a three-year-old boy in 1993. Although no charges were ever brought and the death was ruled accidental, Laboucan later admitted to killing him, according to a 1999 news report by the CBC.

Laboucan was 17 years old when he was convicted of raping a 3-month-old baby boy in 1997. The baby’s injuries were so severe he required reconstructive surgery.

Following his incarceration, Laboucan began ‘identifying as a woman’ and calling himself Tara Desousa. He was moved to the female estate and incarcerated in the Fraser Valley Institution for Women, a facility which includes a minimum-security annex for mothers and babies. In 2017 Laboucan physically attacked a female inmate, flinging her to the ground by her hair then kicking her in the face.

Jania Monroe (USA)

Formerly known as Andre Patterson

Monroe has been in prison since 2008, serving time for multiple felonies including second-degree murder, attempted murder and attempted aggravated arson. When he began claiming a trans identity he was moved to a women’s prison where he was accused of sexually assaulting female inmates.

Madilyn Harks (CANADA)

Formerly known as Matthew Harks

Harks is a recidivist paedophile with multiple convictions, including three convictions for sexual assault against girls under the age of eight. Detectives believe he had at least sixty victims.

He began ‘identifying as female’ when incarcerated in 2014 and was moved to a female prison. One inmate said that he “Creeped everyone out and had a predilection for younger inmates”. It is also alleged he abused women ‘of childlike appearance’ in prison.

Lisa Nicole Summers (USA)

Formerly known as Sydney Earl Sezer

Summers groomed, photographed and repeatedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl for nearly a year. In 1997 he was convicted of sodomy in the first degree and given an eight year prison sentence. On his release from prison he began ‘identifying as a woman’ and changed his name and appearance.

Marcia Walker (UK)

Formerly known as Mark Walker

In 2003 Mark Walker was sentenced to 13 years imprisonment for raping two small girls, one just 4 years old, gross indecency with a female child and distributing indecent images of children.

Since that conviction began ‘identifying as a woman’ and calls himself Marcia.

In 2017 he received a further term for making hoax bomb threats and, while in prison, was found in possession of indecent images and assaulted a custody manager.

Only a week after his release in April 2021 he was, yet again, found to be in possession of indecent images of children and returned to prison.

Laura McCann (UK)

Formerly known as Patrick McCann

Patrick McCann was released from prison in 2012 after serving a sentence for sexual offences against children. In December 2021 he was back in court and pleaded guilty to the rape of a child under 13 and six counts of sexual activity with a child. In passing sentence, Judge Robert Altham said McCann poses a ‘significant, ongoing danger to children’ and spoke of his ‘sophisticated and criminal grooming’.

McCann claims to ‘identify as a woman’ and calls himself Laura.

Donna Perry (USA)

Formerly known as Douglas Perry

Douglas Perry murdered three women during a 4-month killing spree in 1990. He later began ‘identifying as a woman’ and underwent sex reassignment surgery in 2000. A woman with whom he shared a cell claims he told her he’d murdered these women because he was jealous of their ability to ‘breed’ and described them as ‘pond scum’.

Perry was finally brought to justice in 2017 when he was convicted of three counts of first degree murder. During his trial prosecutors contended that Perry had only undergone SRS to avoid suspicion for his brutal crimes. He was sentenced to life without parole.

In 2022 Perry was housed in a women’s prison, after securing a transfer under recent self-identification laws.

Ashley Winter (NEW ZEALAND)

Formerly known as Toko Shane Winter

Ashley Winter is a trans-identified male who kidnapped, tortured and murdered a teenage girl with his accomplice, Kerry Te Amo, in 2018.

The duo kidnapped 17-year-old Dimetrius Pairama and held her in a derelict property. They beat her, stripped her naked, tied her to a chair, shaved her, tortured her using a makeshift flamethrower and then hung her by the neck using torn bed sheets fashioned into a noose. They dumped her body in an old steel drum.

They were both sentenced to life imprisonment and ordered to serve at least 19 years.

Stephanie Ricciardi (USA)

Formerly known as Stephen Ricciardi

Ricciardi is a trans-identified male who sexually assaulted a 13-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl in 2006. He was convicted of rape and criminal sex acts and sentenced to 2 to 6 years in prison.

He is deemed a level-3 sex offender, considered to have the highest risk of a repeat offense and the greatest risk to the public.

Karen Jones (UK)

Formerly known as Mark John Jones & Karen Louise Lawton

In 2000 Jones strangled and suffocated his own partner, 43-year-old Michael Cutler. By the time Cutler’s body was discovered three weeks later its advanced stage of decomposition meant the pathologist could not ascertain the exact cause of death. Consequently, Jones could only be charged with manslaughter. He was convicted in 2001 and, although given a five-year sentence, he was released from prison on licence just one year later.

Less than a week after his release from prison, Jones tried to rape a woman in a Manchester clothing store. He punched the woman in the face, gagged her by ramming a lemon into her mouth and then tried to rape her. The attempt failed only because Jones could not maintain an erection. The ordeal was so terrifying and brutal that the victim told police she thought she was going to die. Jones was arrested and subsequently jailed for life.

At the time of the attempted rape, Jones had already begun ‘identifying as a woman’. While imprisoned, he received laser hair removal, cross-sex hormone treatment and, despite not having had any SRS surgery, he obtained a gender recognition certificate. Jones demanded to be moved to a women’s prison but his being possessed of male genitals prevented the transfer.

So determined was Jones to be accommodated in the female estate that in 2009 he brought a judicial review. His case set the legal precedent by which fully intact males became entitled to seek and be granted transfer to women’s prisons.

Jessica Winfield (UK)

Formerly known as Martin Ponting

Winfield is a double rapist who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of two young girls. He was moved from a high security prison to a women’s facility after claiming a trans identity. He was then placed in segregation after sexually assaulting female inmates.

Following his release from prison, he was awarded a Gender Recognition Certificate and is now legally female, not doubt accessing supposedly women-only spaces.

Leah Harvey (UK)

Formerly Joshua Harvey

Harvey is a recidivist paedophile who was first jailed in 2018 for five counts of attempting to incite a girl to engage in sexual activity. In 2020, out of prison on licence, he was found approaching young children. He also made sexually explicit comments to two teenage girls in a shop. He admitted to two breaches of his sexual harm prevention order and was jailed for two years.

In July 2022 Harvey was found in possession of an illicit electronic device. He admitted to breaching his sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) again and was sentenced to 24 weeks imprisonment.

In February 2023 Harvey was found guilty of sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl at a hospital. Despite having been discharged, Harvey lurked around the hospital in the early hours of the morning to stalk the girl and make lewd sexual suggestions to her. He followed her around the hospital, trailing her when she went outside, and even waited outside the toilet when she went to use the bathroom. Harvey pleaded guilty to breaching his SHPO by having unsupervised contact with a child and was sentenced to three years imprisonment.

Marie Dean (UK)

Formerly known as Gary Dean

Marie Dean has a record of over 60 violent and sexual offences, including breaking into homes to masturbate while wearing underwear belonging to the teenage girls who reside there, collecting indecent images of underage girls and firing gas at arresting officers. While in prison he began to ‘identify as a woman’ and demanded a transfer to the female estate.

Daniela Aparicio-Hernandez (USA)

Formerly known as Carlos Arturo Aparicio Hernandez

Hernandez was a prominent trans activist who campaigned for self-ID legislation in his native El Salvador and was a much lauded lobbyist and speaker in the US.

In May 2022 Hernandez was charged with aggravated sexual extortion and six counts of forcible sodomy as first-degree felonies plus three counts of forcible sexual abuse, enticing a minor and five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor as second-degree felonies. All of the charges related to the abuse of a teenage boy in 2021.

Vyvenne Jasmyn Couch (USA)

Formerly known as Kenneth Andrew Couch

Kenneth Couch spent a total of two decades for multiple convictions of raping young women. One of his victims was 18-years-old. His most recent rape conviction was in 2006. While in prison he began ‘identifying as a woman’, changed his name and demanded hormone treatment.

Pauline Long (UK)

Formerly known as Paul Long

Long is a trans-identified male who was found guilty of a total of eight sexual offences against a boy and a girl under ten years old, including indecent assaults, taking indecent images and forcing a child to watch sexual activity. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Robert Glanowski (USA)

Robert Glanowski is a registered sex offender who raped a 10 year old girl. The New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision Office designated him as one of its ‘Most Wanted Fugitives’.

He now ‘identifies as female’ and has tried (but failed) to legally change his name on two different occasions.

Evelyn Young (USA)

Formerly known as Tanner Young

Young is a trans-identified male who, in 2018, pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault. He was given 10 years probation for masturbating in front of a 15-year-old girl and assaulting her with a sex toy.

Sora Kuykendall (USA)

Formerly known as Jordan Kuykendall

Kuykendall was 20 years old when he stabbed his teenage girlfriend to death. She had tried to end their relationship due to Kuykendall’s long-term violent abuse. He was sentenced to 40 years imprisonment.

Following his incarceration, he began ‘identifying as a woman’ and, with the help of the ACLU, secured a move to a female prison.

Claire Goodier (UK)

Formerly known as John Goodier

Goodier is a paedophile with a swathe of previous convictions. In 2005 he pleaded guilty to seven charges of taking indecent photographs of a child, nine charges of making indecent or pseudo photographs of a child, possessing 187 indecent photographs of a child, two counts of causing or indicting a child aged 13 to 17 to prostitution or pornography and of distributing eight indecent photos of a child.

In December 2021 he was sentenced to 20 months in prison for raping a dog.

Melissa Wilson (UK)

Formerly known as Paul Wilson

Melissa Wilson used computers in a public library to access child pornography websites. He was jailed for 32 months and ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register.

Julie Marshall (UK)

Formerly known as John Robert Marshall

Marshall was sentenced to nine months in prison and ordered to sign the Sex Offender's Register after he was caught using a hospital's public Wi-Fi network to download indecent images of children.

Josie Maria Dunham

Formerly Joseph Matthew Smith

In 2015 Joseph Matthew Smith received an indefinite prison sentence after being found guilty of numerous sex offences against children. He confessed to sexually abusing fifteen children, including a one-year-old baby.

While in prison, Smith started ‘identifying as a woman’ and receiving cross-sex hormone treatment. He called himself Josie Maria Dunham.

In 2020 Smith was released from prison. Several news outlets reported that his early release was a result of his ‘transition’ and that, according to officials, lowering Smith’s testosterone diminished his sex drive and thus reduced the risk of him re-offending.

In January 2022 Smith was found in violation of the terms of his parole, having accessed child sexual abuse materials on an electronic device he’d failed to declare. The materials depicted children between the ages of five and eight.

Michelle Lewin (UK)

Formerly known as Shaun Pudwell

Shaun Pudwell is a convicted paedophile. In 2007 he was convicted of grooming underage girls. Investigating officers seized his computers where they found more than 2,500 indecent images of children and evidence of his corresponding with around 150 young girls.

While incarcerated he began ‘identifying as a woman’ and was moved to a female prison.

Alex Ray Scott (USA)



In 2020 Alex Ray Scott was arrested for the brutal murder of a 64-year-old antique dealer, Kenneth Savinski. Prosecutors believe that Scott met Savinski on a dating site then strangled him, stabbed him in the face and slit his throat. He had previously was accused of forcing a co-worker's five-year-old son to engage in sexual acts and faced charges of lewd molestation.

Following his arrest for murder he began ‘identifying as a woman’ and was moved to a female prison.

Chloe Walker (UK)

Formerly known as Brandon Walker

Walker is a trans-identified male with a history of violent crime and sexual offences against minors. Since 2006 he has been convicted of 22 offences, including ABH, assault and sexually assaulting children.

Paris Green (UK)

Formerly known as Peter Laing

Together with two accomplices, Green beat, tortured, sexually assaulted and murdered 45-year-old Robert Shankland.

Green began his 18 year sentence at Cornton Vale women’s prison in Scotland but had to be moved after reports that he was having sex with female prisoners.

Paris Bregazzi (UK)

Paris Bregazzi has convictions for over 60 offences, including assault and harassment. In 2017 he threw an off-duty police officer onto a tube track. In 2019 he terrorized and threatened London tube passengers using a homemade flamethrower of an aerosol can and a lighter. He threatened one woman with setting her alight and screamed misogynistic abuse at two other women, spraying them in the face with the aerosol can. In 2020 he pushed a female pedestrian into the path of an oncoming car and went on to violently assault another three women in separate random attacks.

Jessica Smith (UK)

Smith sent sexually explicit messages to and arranged to meet people he believed to be 14 and 12 year old girls. He pleaded guilty to three counts of attempting to incite a child to sexual activity and one of arranging to commit a child sex offence and was jailed for two years and ten months.

Steven Hayes (USA)

Together with his accomplice, Joshua Komisarjevsky, Hayes raped and murdered a woman and her little girls while carrying out a home invasion robbery in 2007. The men raped Jennifer Hawke-Petit and sodomized her 11-year-old daughter, Michaela. Hayes strangled Ms Hawke-Petit to death, doused her two daughters with gasoline and set the house on fire. Left bound to their beds, the girls succumbed to smoke inhalation.

In prison, Hayes began ‘identifying as a woman’. He told Joe Tomaso, host of the 15 Minutes With podcast, that he is transgender and receiving hormone treatment.

Beth Hannay (UK)

Formerly known as Andrew Lynley Ward

In 2012 Ward was jailed for 12 months after he was found to have indecent images of children on his home computers. In 2020 he was found, yet again, to be in possession of child abuse images, some of which were category A, the most serious level of offending. He pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images and breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order by installing a software cleaner.

Zoe Lynes (UK)

Formerly known as Christopher Worton

Lynes is trans-identified male who was sent to a youth detention centre in 2014, after pleading guilty to five counts of rape against a child aged between 13 and 15.

Lisa Jones (AUSTRALIA)

In December 2021 Jones pleaded guilty to sexual assault and assault with intent to commit a sexual offence. He was sentenced to three years and three months.

He had followed a young woman who was walking home. He grabbed her, told her to “Lie down and have sex with me”, physically restrained her, tried to pull off her clothes and forced his hands into her underwear.

Jones is a trans-identified male. During the trial it was revealed that he had been imprisoned in a male prison in Germany prior to his transition for sexually abusing a six-year-old girl.

Jorven Seren / Janiel Verainer (UK)

In November 2016 Verainer appeared in court, pleading guilty to indecent assault and downloading illegal child sex images. On that occasion, he called himself Jorven Seren and claimed to identify as a 5-year-old girl.

In December 2021 he was in court again and admitted breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order by approaching and kissing children. On that occasion he called himself Janiel Verainer and appeared in court dressed in an elf outfit with a short skirt. He was referred to with female pronouns throughout the hearing.

Eshawn Alexander Lions (USA)

Eshawn Alexander Lions is a trans-identified male sometimes known as Ariel Paris or Yasmine. He served five years in prison after he was found guilty of indecency with a child by contact in 2004. The victim in the case was a nine-year-old boy.

Lions is classified as ‘high risk’ of repeat criminal sexual conduct and deemed a serious threat to the community. He is required to register annually as a sex offender.

Alyssa Celusta (USA)

Formerly known as Odinn Celusta

Alyssa Celusta was arrested for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in August 2021. His name is recorded as Odinn Celusta on his arrest documents. Prior to his arrest Celusta described and defended his paedophilia on social media.

Kadence Pinder (USA)

Pinder was a popular YouTuber who vlogged about his life as a ‘transgender woman’. He and his male partner were charged with downloading 125 images of child sexual abuse, some featuring children as young as three and four, while they ran a children’s day care center.

Vicky Green (UK)

Formerly known as Richard Grattige

Green is a paedophile caught by a vigilante sting operation. He travelled from Maidstone in Kent to Glasgow believing that he was going to meet a 14-year-old girl in order to sexually abuse her. At the time of the offence Green was intending to transition and taking cross-sex hormones.

In court he admitted to communicating indecently and intending to have sex with an underage girl and was jailed for two years.

Niki Ahmed (INDIA)

Formerly known as Nur Ahmed

Ahmed kidnapped and raped a 10-year-old boy, leaving him tied to a pole near a construction site.

Ella Davies (UK)

Formerly known as Daniel Reeves

Davies is a former soldier and father of two who ‘identifies as a woman’. In 2019 he was jailed after being found in possession of over 1000 images of child rape and torture for a second time.

Lily Bate (UK)

Formerly known as Joshua Bate

Bate is a trans-identified male. In August 2015 he was sentenced to seven years imprisonment for raping a woman. In May 2020, when released on licence, he sexually assaulted a schoolgirl.

Only days after being released from prison for a second time he met a 13-year-old girl who has mental health issues. He obtained her mobile phone number and messaged the girl, asking if she wanted to 'snuggle' and 'spoon' with him. He also asked her “Do you mind if my hands wander?” and told her “This is our secret”.

This week he received a 100 month prison sentence for inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Melissa Adis (UK)

Formerly known as Mark Addis

Addis served six months in prison after threatening and terrorizing his former female partner and mother of this child.

On release from prison he began ‘identifying as female’ and was allowed access to a women-only refuge where he terrified and intimidated the female residents.

Lydia Helena Vision (USA)

Formerly known as Eric Padilla

Eric Padilla is a trans-identified male who is a registered sex offender and serving a 23-year sentence for the unprovoked stabbing of an 18-year-old man.

With the assistance of the ACLU he sought and was granted a transfer to a women’s prison.

Shauna Patricia Smith (USA)

Formerly known as Sean Patrick Smith

In 2016 Smith pleaded guilty to one felony count of video voyeurism having been apprehended filming a teenage girl who was undressing in a Target fitting room. Sheriff’s detective, Zeb Graham, wrote in a probable cause affidavit, “The defendant told me that she makes these videos for the ‘same reason men go online to look at pornography’”.

Ava Jones (UK)

Formerly known as David Jones

28-year-old Ava Jones contacted a 12-year-old girl and groomed her for months, talking about Japanese anime and ‘gender identity’. Together with accomplice, 40-year-old Trevor Carr, he kidnapped this child and held her captive in a tent until she was rescued by police officers.

Christyl Knight

Formerly known as Christopher Noble

Christopher Noble is a convicted sex offender who was found guilty of possessing over 4,000 pictures and videos of children as young as six months old being abused.

While incarcerated he began ‘identifying as a woman’ and changed his name to Christyl Knight.

Nicola Cope (UK)

Formerly known as Gordon Cope

Gordon Cope was a paedophile and a rapist. In 2015, then aged 57, he was convicted of nine charges of rape and four of indecent assault of two little girls. The girls were aged just six and seven when the abuse began. The offences took place between 1987 and 2003.

Cope underwent sex reassignment surgery in 2008 so, following his conviction, he was accommodated in a women’s prison.

Marilyn Melendez (USA)

Formerly known as Diego Melendez

Melendez is serving 27 years in prison having been found guilty of a brutal murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and intent to kill or injure in 2012. He was moved to women’s prison with the help of the ACLU after he began ‘identifying as a woman’.

Tiffany Scott (UK)

Formerly known as Andrew Burns

Scott was considered one of Scotland’s most menacing prisoners and has been described as ‘dangerous and unpredictable’. In 2010 he violently assaulted a nurse at Leighton Hospital in Crewe and in 2013 he admitted to stalking a 13-year-old girl.

In 2017 Scott was charged with a series of violent assaults against staff in Glenochil Prison. He struck a prison nurse across her back with a chair, punched a prison officer in the face and spat at and tried to bite another officer. When he was being sentenced for these offences at Falkirk Sheriff’s Court, Scott smeared excrement on his cell wall and ripped up his supposedly tear-proof clothing. The court had to be locked down and members of the public were cleared from the courtroom, amid fears that Scott presented ‘a clear danger’. When Sheriff Derek Livingston used male pronouns with which to refer to him, Scott called him a c**t, a fucking transphobe and a bastard.

In 2018, while incarcerated at Slaughton Priosn, Scott slashed a fellow inmate with a razor blade, causing a wound to the man’s face which required 18 stitches.

He was one of only about 100 offenders in Scotland subject to an Order for Lifelong Restriction (OLR), meaning he could only be released when he is no longer considered an ‘unmanageable risk to public safety’. He died in prison in 2024.

Dejshontaye Goddeszholliwould / Dejshontaye Would

Formerly known as Daryl Graves

Graves is serving a 25 year sentence for the aggravated manslaughter of his 60-year-old aunt. He stabbed her 47 times and then beat her repeatedly over the head with a frying pan. Following his conviction he began identifying as trans and is now being accommodated in a women’s prison, the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in New Jersey, and is listed in official documentation as ‘female’.

Lana Laws (UK)

Formerly known as Ben Laws

Ben Laws is a sex offender who was convicted of downloading illegal images of children in 2011. Following his conviction he began ‘identifying as a woman’ and calling himself Lana.

He was later found guilty of breaching the restrictions imposed at the time of his conviction because he was sharing a home with a minor.

Stacey Pool (UK)

Formerly known as Nicholas Pool

In 2017 former policeman, Nicholas Pool, admitted three charges of attempting to incite a 12-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity and was jailed for three and a half years. In prison he began ‘identifying as a woman’ and calling himself Stacey.

Toni Prince UK

(Formerly known as Anthony Prince)

Toni Prince is a trans-identified male paedophile. In 2016 he admitted to downloading 1,191 indecent images of children, including some of children being raped and some featuring children as young as five.

Dawn Love (UK)

Love is a trans-identified male who, in 2017, received a suspended sentence for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl.

Gina Owens (UK)

In 2016 trans-identified male, Gina Owen, then 61, pleaded guilty to two counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity. The offences were committed in 2004, prior to his ‘identifying as a woman’.

Shockingly the Crown Court judge allowed Owens to walk free with a two-year conditional discharge saying that sentencing him problematic - because courses designed to help sex offenders reform ‘were only available to men’.

Claire Darbyshire (UK)

Formerly known as Christopher Darbyshire

In 2013, trans-identified male, Claire Darbyshire, was found guilty of criminal damage after breaking into a woman’s house and ‘soiling’ a pair of her knickers.

In 2016 he was convicted of murder after suffocating his own father as he lay bedridden with multiple sclerosis.

Kira Leverton (UK)

Leverton is a trans-identified male and convicted paedophile. In 2017 he was found in possession of ‘a monstrous’ hoard of extreme child abuse videos and images. He told police that 11 and 12 year olds 'hit the mark'.

Kathleen Carpenter (UK)

Formerly known as Keith Thompson

Thompson sexually assaulted a boy aged about thirteen in the early 1990s and was jailed for 32 months for his crime in 2018.

Carole Lea (UK)



Carol Lea is a trans-identified male who attacked a 16-year-old girl in a Liverpool car park with a hammer. He pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and to threatening behaviour.

Wendy Jones (UK)

Formerly known as Andy Jones

Jones is a trans-identified male who was originally the subject of a police investigation after his former partner reported that he had shown her a disturbing pornographic image involving a child being assaulted by a much older man.

When police investigated they could not locate that particular image on Jones’ devices but discovered a number of disgusting images of extreme pornography involving women and animals. There was also ‘evidence of internet search terms appertaining to children’. Jones pleaded guilty to six counts of possessing extreme animal pornography.

Denen Anderson (UK)

Formerly known as Stephen Anderson

Anderson researched and downloaded images of child abuse, including a video depicting the rape of a toddler, and recorded material on infanticide and child torture.

Whenever the media has reported on Anderson’s case, newspapers such as The Courier, The Daily Record and The Dundee Evening Telegraph, refer to him as a woman and use female pronouns. No mention is made of his sex.

Peter Selby (UK)

Peter Selby has convictions for indecent assault in 1992, for which he was jailed for four months. He is also a convicted paedophile. Selby compiled a ‘vile catalogue’ of 125,000 child sexual abuse images - some involving toddlers as young as three - over a 10 year period. He admitted three charges of making indecent images of children and one of possessing extreme pornography.

In June 2022 Selby was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, with rehabilitation requirements. In handing down a suspended prison sentence, the judge told Selby, “You are someone who identifies as transgender and the impact of custody would be significant for you in the circumstances”.

In June 2025, he dodged a prison sentence yet again after breaching his sexual harm prevention order (SHPO).

Klaus T (GERMANY)

Klaus T was convicted of charges of sexually abusing two little girls aged nine and ten. The youngest girl was his own granddaughter, the other was a neighbour’s child. When police officers investigated, they discovered child sexual exploitation material in Klau T’s apartment depicting both of the girls.

According to German media outlets he was ‘living as a woman’ at the time of his crimes and was convicted ‘as a woman’.

Milan Walsh (USA)

Formerly known as Michael Deon Wash

Wash routinely physically abused his own daughter, beating her and withholding food from her. He killed her when she was seven years old by blunt force trauma to the head. He pleaded guilty to nine counts including Murder, Cruelty to Children in the First Degree, False Statements, and Concealing the Death of Another. He has been sentenced to life imprisonment plus 75 years.

He now ‘identifies as a woman’ and calls himself Milan.

Adree Edmo (USA)

Formerly known as Mason Dean Edmo

In addition to serving time for assaulting his partner in 2010, Edmo was back in prison in 2011 having been convicted of sexually abusing a 15-year-old boy.

Following this conviction, Edmo began ‘identifying as female’, demanding ‘gender affirming’ surgery and a transfer to a women’s prison.

Jayden Dean (AUSTRALIA)

Formerly known as Josh Dean French

In 2022 French was found guilty of three offences relating to the possession of ‘extreme’ child sexual exploitation materials.

Police investigators discovered 73 ‘extreme’ videos and images on French’s devices, 49 of which contained aggravated child sexual abuse. Among the videos were two of French himself, masturbating next to a sleeping five-year-old girl.

He was sentenced to four years and ten months.

Paula Denyer (AUSTRALIA)

Formerly known as Paul Denyer

During a seven week period in the summer of 1993 Paul Denyer stalked and murdered three young women. His victims were aged 17, 18 and 22. He stabbed and slashed them to death with a knife. He also attacked a 41-year-old woman who considered herself lucky to escape with her life.

During questioning, he was asked why he had killed women. He replied “I just hate them”. Investigators asked if he meant his victims specifically or women in general and he responded, “General”.

While incarcerated, Paul Denyer begain ‘identifying as a woman’ and demands to be referred to as Paula.

Bruna Meirelles (IRELAND)

Formerly known as Bruno Binda De Souza

De Souza is a trans-identified male ‘sex worker’ who was sentenced to three years imprisonment for possession of child sexual abuse images.

Originally from Brazil, De Souza moved to Ireland some years ago. In 2020 he was found to be in possession of thousands of ‘depraved images’ of child sexual abuse.

At Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in 2021 De Souza pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of child pornography, five counts of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography. Not only were thousands of ‘depraved images’ found on his mobile phones and laptop, he was involved in online conversations with other parties discussing the abuse of children and he shared illegal images of children via WhatsApp.

He was released from prison in October 2022.

Pandora Electra / Emma Nelson (NEW ZEALAND)

Formerly known as Matthew Richard Nelson

In November 2022 Nelson pleaded guilty to stabbing three victims, two male and one female, at an Indian restaurant in Cambridge, New Zealand, in what was described as a ‘frenzied attack’.

The female victim suffered by far the most severe injuries. They included a laceration to the left side of her face and a stab wound to her upper left back which punctured her right lung, causing it to collapse. A pre-sentence report had found Nelson to be at high risk of causing further violent harm to others.

Nelson was sentenced to nine years and three months imprisonment. He was incarcerated in Auckland Women’s Prison.

Robert Gordon Cummins (AUSTRALIA)

Robert Gordon Cummins is a ‘chronic’ paedophile who, it’s estimated, has committed approximately 1,000 sexual offences, the vast majority of which were against children.

Between 2005 and 2008 Cummins was incarcerated in Perth’s maximum-security Casuarina Prison where he met fellow paedophile, Mark Pendleton. The pair conspired to set up a business in Thailand as a front for a child sex trafficking ring. They planned to set up an orphanage and operate it as a ‘child brothel’.

Cummins was released from prison in 2012 on a recognisance release order. He was able to live in the community but under extremely strict conditions which included having to take anti-libidinal medication. In 2018 he ceased taking this medication. Medical reports revealed that he experienced a ‘floodgate return of sexual thoughts’ and feared he would progress to ‘snatching a child’.

He began ‘living as a woman’ following a diagnosis of gender dysphoria in 2019.

Danielle Rose Gemini (UK)

Formerly known as David Orton

Trans-identified male, David Orton began abusing his friends’ daughter when she was thirteen years old. He often stayed as a guest at the family home and, eventually, the girls’ parents became suspicious that he was abusing their daughter, raising this matter with the police. Not only were their suspicions correct, Orton had made the girl pregnant.

During Orton’s trial, the investigating officer, Detective Constable Sarah Le Boutillier, told Leicestershire Crown Court, “Orton used the victim's vulnerability for their own gain and not only groomed the victim, but also her parents who believed Orton was a genuine friend”. The judge told him, “You are a self-pitying and self-obsessed individual who shows no detectable empathy and not a shred of remorse for your actions”.

Orton was found guilty of two counts of penetrative sexual activity with a child and sentenced to nine-and-a-half years imprisonment.

Amber McLaughlin (USA)

Formerly known as Scott McLaughlin

In November 2003 Scott McLaughlin ambushed his former girlfriend, Beverly Guenther, in the car park outside her place of work. He raped her, stabbed her to death and then dumped her body near the banks of the Mississippi River in St Louis.

In 2006 McLaughlin was found guilty of first degree murder and forcible rape and sentenced to the death penalty. He tried, unsuccessfully, to appeal his sentence on multiple occasions.

McLaughlin began ‘identifying as a woman’ and calling himself Amber. In December 2021 mugshots of him were released in which he has a very feminized in appearance, wearing make-up, nail polish and long hair.

McLaughlin’s ‘gender identity’ became the dominant factor in the reporting of his schedule execution date. Media outlets referred to him with female pronouns and claimed that he was the “First woman’ to be executed in Missouri since 1976”.

Brooke Lyn Sonia (USA)

Formerly known as Brett David Sonia

Sonia, was convicted of grooming and repeatedly sexually abusing a young girl who was just thirteen when he first met her. In 2005 in California he was convicted of 20 combined counts of committing a lewd act upon a child and possessing child pornography. In 2006 in New Hampshire he was convicted of repeatedly raping the young girl and photographing the assaults.

In 2016 Sonia was transferred to the prison service in Washington and a year later he began to identify as transgender. In July 2020 he filed a grievance claiming he was at risk of ‘male aggression’ and he requested a transfer to a women’s prison. It appears that Sonia’s demand was granted with female inmates at the Washington Correctional Center for Women reporting that he is now incarcerated there.

Nonnie Lotus Flower (USA)

Formerly known as Nathan Goninan

Goninan, is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the brutal murder of 17-year-old Jessica Franklin. He strangled her to death just hours after being released from prison in 2007. Her body was found beneath an underpass in Bellingham, Washington, and a forensic examination revealed she had been sexually assaulted.

Goninan was convicted on second-degree manslaughter charges. He later began ‘identifying as a woman’ and was subsequently moved to a female prison.

Tianne Miller (AUSTRALIA)

49-year-old paedophile Miller engaged in sexually explicit online conversations with Child Exploitation Internet Unit officers, believing them to be underage girls.

He made arrangements to meet a (fictitious) 14 year-old girl to engage in sexual activity with her. He wrote, “We could do plenty of fun things naked and you could still be a virgin”. He then sent a series of very sexually explicit messages, detailing his intentions and desires. He also sent photographs of his genitalia and his fake breasts.

He told another officer whom he believed to be a young girl that he could make her virginity ‘go away’. He bragged to her about being a ‘transgender lesbian’ with ‘boobs and a cock’. He asked if he could visit her while her mother was out at work then enquired about the size of her breasts and asked her if she masturbated.

Miller pleaded guilty to a number of offences, including sending explicit material to a child under sixteen, grooming a child under sixteen and trying to procure sexual activity from a child under sixteen.

Narsimha Bichappa Shirvati (INDIA)

47-year-old Narsimha Bichappa Shirvati drugged and raped a woman in Mumbai in April 2018. When his victim attempted to escape, he threatened her that she would face a “Slow death and never have children”. In January 2023 he was convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment.

At the time of his crime, Shirvati ‘identified as a woman’ and described himself as transgender.

Brandy Wood (USA)

Aliases include Kyle Bailey, Steven Bennett, Kunani-Brady Moana and Kalakaua-Wood

In 2015 Wood was convicted on two counts of risk of injury to a minor and second-degree sexual assault of a minor for ‘forcible sexual contact with a 15-year-old female’.

He had been released from custody and was on parole when he committed yet another offence against a female child. He targeted a 13-year-old girl through social media sites and engaged in an inappropriate online relationship with her. The victim reported to police investigators that Wood sent her pornographic videos and photos of himself and encouraged her to reciprocate, threatening to turn up at her home to rape her if she did not send him naked photos of herself.

In January 2023 Wood pleaded no contest to the charge of risk of injury to a minor.

Connecticut’s sexual offender registry records Wood’s biological sex as female.

Isla Bryson (UK)

Formerly known as Adam Graham

In January 2023 Bryson was found guilty of raping two different women, both of whom were describe in court as ‘vulnerable’.

He committed the first attack in September 2016 at a property in Clydebank. Bryson restrained his victim before pulling off her clothes and raping her. He raped his second victim at a Glasgow flat in June 2019. Bryson lay on top of the woman to restrain her and then he bit her before raping her.

Bryson is described as ‘muscular’ and as having facial tattoos similar to Mike Tyson. When he first appeared in court on these charges in 2019, he was known as Adam Graham. A year later, Bryson began ‘identifying as a woman’ and by the time his case went to trial, he had changed his name to Isla Bryson.

Kelly McSean (USA)

Formerly know as Larry Bemboom

McSean is a recidivist violent sex offender who ‘identifies as female’. He has a long history of sexual predation, beginning when he was 13 years old and he sexually assaulted an eight-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy. Between the ages of 19 to 30, he committed numerous further sexual offenses, mostly against minors. When aged thirty, he was arrested for sodomizing a 12-year-old girl.

In 2003, then aged 32, Bemboom pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a 39-year-old African American woman whom he raped both vaginally and orally. He made racist remarks to the victim while assaulting her and forced her to call him ‘master’.

Michelle Renee Lamb (USA)

Formerly known as Thomas Preston Lamb

Thomas Preston Lamb kidnapped and murdered Karen Sue Kemmerly in December 1969. He strangled Kemmerly and left her naked body in a cornfield. In January 1970 Lamb kidnapped 18-year-old Patricia Ann Childs. Court documents pertaining to the case later revealed that, during her kidnapping ordeal, Lamb had bound and raped his victim, although he never faced any formal rape charges.

Lamb was eventually convicted of two counts of kidnapping and one count of first degree murder and is serving three consecutive life sentences in prison in Kansas. While incarcerated, Lamb began calling himself Michelle Renee and in 2007 he applied for a legal name change. On 27th January 2023 Lamb was transferred to Topeka Correctional Facility, a women’s prison.

Andrea Balcer (USA)

Formerly known as Andrew Balcer

Balcer was one month shy of his 18th birthday when he murdered his own mother and father and their dog. On 31st October 2016, Balcer phoned 911 and confessed to killing both his parents. Alice Balcer was found face down with nine knife wounds to her back. Antonio Balcer was found with 13 stab wounds to the chest.

Balcer pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional or knowing murder and one count of aggravated cruelty to animals. In 2018 he was sentenced to 55 years imprisonment.

While Balcer was initially recorded as ‘male’ in the Maine Department of Corrections directory, he is now listed as a ‘female’ inmate and has been moved from a high security men’s prison to a medium-to-minimum mixed sex facility.

Ketan Shende (UK)

42-year-old Ketan Shende is a trans-identified male paedophile who shared category A images of child sexual abuse on social media with other men.

In March 2020 police officers raided Shende’s home and seized his electronic devices. They discovered 84 indecent images deemed category A - those showing the most serious forms of abuse - which included pictures and videos of children as young as four years old being abused. They also discovered 30 category B images and 35 category C images.

Shende admitted four counts of distributing indecent images of children, one of possession of indecent images and four of making indecent images. He was given a two-year suspended sentence.

Serenity Alana Mann (USA)

Formerly known as Jeffrey Mann

Serenity Alana Mann is a 34-year-old trans-identified male. In 2020 he was convicted of criminal endangerment after he menaced a female driver with a crowbar, screaming at her and threatening to kill her. At the time, Mann admitted to police officers that he has problems controlling his anger and violent impulses.

In November 2021 law enforcement officers were investigating an unrelated incident when they became aware of the longstanding abusive relationship between Mann and his former girlfriend. According to court documents, the young women in question is partially paralyzed having sustained a traumatic brain injury during her early life. Mann is six feet tall and weighs 300 pounds.

Detectives spoke to the victim who told them that Mann had attacked her the previous evening. She said that he was angry and ‘knocked her down’ while strangling her. She described how he’d put her in a ‘sleeper hold’ which almost caused her to loose consciousness. She also showed detectives a photograph of a previous injury he’d caused her.

Although the prosecution pressed for Mann to receive a term in state prison, noting that strangulation was ‘practice for homicide’, he received a suspended sentence. Over the course of five years, Mann will only spend one consecutive week in prison per annum, 35 days in total. He will also serve 200 hours of community service.

It is understood that Mann will spend his 35 days of incarceration in a women’s prison. Furthermore, he has been recorded as ‘female’ by the Montana Department of Corrections.

Shefina Samson (India)

Formerly known as Sacho Samson

In 2016 Samson sexually assaulted a 16-year-old boy he’d met on a train. He assaulted the boy in a public toilet, having threatened him with ‘torture’ when he was reluctant to accompany him there.

Since assaulting the boy in 2016, Samson has begun identifying as trans and calling himself Shefina. In court his lawyer tried to use his trans identity in mitigation, claiming (unsuccessfully) that Samson was innocent of the crime. He was sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹ 25,000 to be paid to the victim in ‘compensation’.

Harryetta Thompson (UK)

Harryetta Thompson is a ‘disturbed’ and ‘volatile’ sex offender. It seems that his first offence may have been in 2013. The Galloway Gazette reported on a then 23-year-old Harryetta Thompson who was convicted of ‘committing a sexual act’ in the window of his own home.

In 2016 Thompson was convicted of grooming two young boys aged 10 and 12. The Daily Record describes him as having a ‘full male physiology’ but he was accommodated in Cornton Vale women’s prison amongst the general population.

A prison source told The Daily Record, “Thompson is a disturbed individual and very volatile… It’s ludicrous that this person, with full male parts, is being held in a women’s prison.”

Jenna Hansen (USA)

Formerly known as Jason Lane Hansen

Hansen is a child rapist. He is currently serving a 70 year prison sentence for the abduction of an 8-year-old girl and the abduction and rape of a 5-year-old girl. He ‘identifies as a woman’ and calls himself Jenna.

Jane Beck (UK)

Formerly known as Graeme Beck

In 2008 father of two, Graeme Beck, pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman he’d met on a dating website. The woman had agreed to let him sleep on the sofa in her living room but he’d climbed into the woman’s bed while she slept and sexually assaulted her. He was sentenced to two years in prison and placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for ten years.

In February 2023, now ‘identifying as a woman and calling himself Jane, Beck pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting two women, both volunteers at the Fed Up Community Cafe at Stranraer Baptist Church. He also pleaded guilty to offending public decency after exposing his genitals to work colleagues during conference video calls.

Audrey Robinson (USA)

Formerly known as AJ Robinson

A 39-year-old Audrey Robinson pleaded guilty to possession of child sexual abuse material at Winchendon District Court.

Robinson was first investigated in 2021 after sending child sexual abuse materials to an undercover agent via Kik, a messaging app well known for its use by paedophiles. A subsequent forensic investigation of Robinson’s devices revealed that his phone contained thousands of images and videos depicting the sexual abuse of children.

At the time of making his guilty plea, Robinson was still known as AJ. But just a few days before his arraignment in July 2022, Robinson began ‘identifying as a woman’ and ‘came out’ as a transgender on social media, calling himself Audrey.

Lexi-Rose Crawford (UK)

Formerly known as Dominic Risden

In 2017, then aged eighteen, Crawford was convicted of raping a 15-year-old girl he’d met and groomed online.

In 2019, only shortly after being released from prison on licence, Crawford began ‘identifying as woman’ and calling himself Lexi-Rose. Within weeks of his release, Crawford raped a vulnerable young woman. Crawford had visited the victim at her home to play computer games. She described how he started to ‘cuddle’ her, which made her feel uncomfortable, and, despite her protestations, he removed her clothes and raped her.

At Crawford’s trial the court heard a personal impact statement from the victim. She said the attack had left her so traumatised she had repeatedly attempted suicide. The jury deliberated for just two hours before finding Crawford guilty of rape and sexual assault. He was later sentenced to nine years in prison.

Carissa Marie Radcliffe (CANADA)

Formerly known as Frederick Radcliffe

Radcliffe is a long-term serial sex offender. In 1989 and 1990 he received convictions for exposing his penis to female victims while masturbating. He was convicted in 1991 for sexual assaulting a 19-year-old woman and a year later for three counts of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl.

In 2007 he raped a vulnerable 13-year-old girl. In court, his victim described how he pushed her down, ignoring her pleas for him to stop, and put his hand over her mouth to stop her screaming. He penetrated her both vaginally and anally so brutally that the girl was bleeding after the assault and in too much pain to even walk.

Radcliffe was found guilty of sexual assault on a person under the age of fourteen. He was subsequently declared a dangerous offender and sentenced to an indeterminate period of incarceration. In 2017 he tried to appeal his conviction and sentence, still using the name Frederick. After both appeals were dismissed, he began ‘identifying as female’ and calling himself Carrisa Marie Radcliffe. In February 2023, Radcliffe was transferred from the Bath Institution, a federal prison for male inmates, to the Grand Valley Institution for Women.

Jolene Charisma Starr (USA)

Formerly known as Joel Thomas Nichols

Nichols was imprisoned in the mid-90s for two attacks on young girls. In 1993 he planned and perpetrated a premeditated attack on an 11-year-old girl, invading her home by masquerading as a tradesman. He forced her to wear underwear he’d brought with him which he then cut off with a knife before raping the child anally and vaginally. The following year, Nichols attempted to kidnap a nine-year-old girl from a park in Edmonds but was prevented from doing so by a group of nearby children.

Nichols was found guilty of first-degree child rape, first-degree child molestation, and first-degree kidnapping. He was given a 360-month sentence. In 1998 he attempted to appeal his sentence but was unsuccessful.

Nichols now ‘identifies as female’ and calls himself Jolene Charisma Starr. He was transferred to the Washington Corrections Center for Women in 2023.

Zara Jade (UK)

Jade is a serial sex offender. In 1988 Jade he was imprisoned for five years for rape and other sexual offences and jailed again in 2013 for a further sexual offence.

In 2023 he convicted after abused his partner, another trans-identified male, tying him to a chair and then slashing him in the arm and abdomen with a knife.

Jade admitted offences of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery, fraud and false imprisonment. He was given a nine-year jail sentence of which he must serve two thirds before being considered for release by the Parole Board. On release he will be subject to an extended licence period of three years and a 12-year restraining order which bars him from contacting the victim.

Rhiley Carlson (CANADA)

Formerly known as Jeremy Melvin Carlson

In January 2019 Carlson was sentenced to 14 months imprisonment and two years on probation for sexual interference against a young person. He pleaded guilty to touching an 8-year-old girl for sexual purposes on numerous occasions between December 2015 and September 2016 while he was ‘in a position of trust’. Carlson admitted that he molested the girl’s genitals and touched her with his penis.

Carlson began ‘identifying as a woman’ during his trail. Reporting on proceedings in May 2018, Vernon news site, Infotel, described Carlson as “In the early stages of hormone therapy” and “In the process of changing his name and gender”. An article in the Kelowna Daily Courier from November 2018 described Carlson as “Undergoing hormone treatment to transition to a women” and afforded him female pronouns.

In 2023 Carlson was revealed to have been spying on little girls in a state of undress in the female changing rooms at Namaimo Aquatic Centre. He told concerned parents that he ‘identifies as female’ and that it is his ‘human right’ to use the women’s facilities.

Claire Fox (UK)

Formerly known as Clive Bundy

Clive Bundy sexually abused his own daughter for nine years. The abuse started when she was just nine years old. He traded obscene images of his daughter with other paedophiles and was arrested after police discovered these photographs online. He was sentenced to fifteen years in prison.

In prison, shortly before he was due for release, Bundy began ‘identifying as a woman’ and changed his name to Claire Fox.

Robert William Perry II (USA)

In May 2022 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Robert William Perry II was convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor and of abusive sexual contact of a minor. The victim was a seven-year-old girl who Perry had sexually abused over the course of a year.

In February 2023 Perry was sentenced to life in federal prison. He now ‘identifies as woman’ and the US Department of Justice amended its press release to reflect his new female pronouns. A sentencing outcome signed by the judge in the case requested Perry be sent to a facility with explicit provisions for ‘gender-care treatment programs’.

Tanya Howes (UK)

66-year-old trans-identified male Tanya Howes appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court in May 2023. He pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing indecent photographs of a child and a separate charge of possessing 100 ‘grossly offensive’ extreme pornographic images and videos.

He had previously admitted possessing 39 indecent images of children deemed category A (the most serious classification which depicts penetrative sexual activity, sexual activity with an animal or sadism) 17 images deemed category B and 29 images deemed category C.

He was recorded on court documentation as female.

Yoana Luna (ARGENTINA)