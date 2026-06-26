The Glinner Update

The Glinner Update

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WomanOnTheEdge's avatar
WomanOnTheEdge
1d

Heartbreaking.

So many thoughts about this - all of them surrounded by fury at the damage done to so many.

And frustration - why can't / won't people see this? But of course they can and they do see it - they just claim they don't.

Which leaves me even more determined to do everything I can to stop it.

(And of course lesbians are targeted - some men can't bear the thought a woman might not be available to them, so they've always seen lesbians as either unnatural or a 'challenge'. In my lifetime the insults of the rejected have moved from 'frigid' through 'dyke' to 'transphobe'.)

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Kal's avatar
Kal
1d

Completely heartbreaking!

Thank you for this. A 'Pride' (Shame) event is happening in my home town in a couple of weeks. I wish I could get the virtue signallers to read this. 😤

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