The Glinner Update

The Glinner Update

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Jenny Ruth's Just the Business's avatar
Jenny Ruth's Just the Business
12h

Thank you, Graham, for your continued support of terfs.

As a journalist, I’m mostly ashamed of my media colleagues these days. Morris’ slurs were egregiously factually wrong. But it’s de rigeur on too many newspapers etc to not care that they published lies when it comes to genderwoo.

One bright spot in the anti-women desert of Australian media is the The Australian newspaper is now running more factual pieces exposing genderwoo.

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trudie63's avatar
trudie63
12h

The egregious treatment of Helen Joyce and the lies about WN NI were a disgraceful abuse. ,the Belfast Telegraph is a hotbed of activists and hacks and their ignorant twits of " bosses". SHAME ON YOU ALL, but the fact that a stupid hack of a woman was to blame is the worst if it. She us a disgrace to her sex and the safety of children and truth. That's my honest opinion

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