The Glinner Update

The Glinner Update

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenny Ruth's Just the Business's avatar
Jenny Ruth's Just the Business
3d

Amnesty has betrayed its founders.

Reply
Share
Joe Macveigh's avatar
Joe Macveigh
3d

I used to attend Amnesty International’s annual conference and it was wonderful seeing like minded individuals who cared enough to support complete strangers and organisations who were in the most difficult and dangerous of circumstances.

Then this dumb report comes along and you wonder who’s behind this nonsense?

Reply
Share
1 reply
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Graham Linehan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture