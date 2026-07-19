The Glinner Update

The Glinner Update

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Julian Stafford's avatar
Julian Stafford
6d

Thanks Graham for continuing to highlight so diligently and thoroughly this dangerous and potentially inflammatory activity.

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Suzanne H's avatar
Suzanne H
6d

'Andy Burnham becomes Prime Minister on Monday. His first significant appointment, briefed to journalists with heavy emphasis on his time working for the Obama campaign, is Matthew McGregor as Director of Political Strategy. McGregor is a former director of Hope Not Hate.'

Okay, so now we see the way the wind is blowing. <Sigh> The hard slog against the gender woo continues and may be even more difficult in the future.

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