The Glinner Update

The Glinner Update

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Nancy Hogshead, JD, Oly's avatar
Nancy Hogshead, JD, Oly
12h

It’s too bad the joint statement didn’t establish “case law” that protected the next nurse, physician, psychiatrist from bullying and silencing. If anything, the next doctor will think after reading the statement that their advocacy for science and reason is too high-priced.

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MissLadyK's avatar
MissLadyK
10h

Unbelievable and yet so believable. A sign of our times.

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