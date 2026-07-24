First the good news: after four years of being suspended, investigated and publicly smeared for speaking out on the harms of gender medicine, the Queensland Children’s Hospital and Health Service (CHQ HHS) has settled its four-year-long ‘dispute’ with child and adolescent psychiatrist, Dr Jillian Spencer.

Dr Jillian Spencer celebrating the climbdown by Queensland Children’s Hospital

CHQ HHS issued a public statement that was a tightly scripted case study in lawyerly arse-covering: a textbook example of strategic obfuscation, bureaucratic language games, plausible deniability and inference. The statement appears conciliatory but concedes almost nothing - it’s semantic shapeshifting of the highest order.

Dr Spencer is a whistleblower who raised legitimate concerns about the lack of robust evidence and the risk of harm to children receiving gender treatment at the hospital’s gender clinic. But CHQ framed this as a mere ‘dispute’ to obscure the true significance of the outcome. This was a veiled admission of the hospital’s failure to properly safeguard vulnerable children – but you’d have to look hard to work this out. The statement fails entirely to say what happened and why in order to sidestep the substantive issues in question.

Denying the evidence base

Queensland’s gender clinic follows the affirmation model for treating children with gender dysphoria. Under this approach a child’s declared transgender identity is immediately affirmed including social transition (changing name, pronouns, clothing and validation at school and home), followed by puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and in some cases surgeries such as vaginoplasty, phalloplasty and double mastectomies.

Dr Jillian Spencer supports a cautious watchful waiting medical model that emphasises exploratory therapy through assessment and treatment of underlying comorbidities such as autism, depression, trauma, anxiety and family breakdown, rather than social or medical transition. It supports young people through their psychological, sexual and emotional development while preserving their future options and bodily integrity.

The press statement concedes that Dr Spencer is right, not because she has special knowledge, but because she followed the evidence as it emerged in multiple systematic, gold‑standard reviews in the U.K., Finland, Norway, Denmark and the United States.

While Dr Spencer insisted on the core principle: first Do No Harm and to heed the growing international calls for caution, the hospital downplayed the evidence and chose to shoot the messenger instead.

The institutional scapegoating of Dr Spencer involved many individuals both inside and outside the hospital while the statement flattens these into a faceless blob, erasing personal accountability. Let’s not forget the following:

Professional colleagues who, despite sending private messages of agreement did not raise concerns or speak out themselves, ensuring Dr Spencer was isolated and could be portrayed as the ‘troublemaker’.

Fellow psychiatrists in the College of Psychiatrists and clinicians in APHRA and RANZCP whose job it is to learn from the history of previous medical scandals - all driven by iatrogenic harm and a refusal to question the overvalued beliefs of patients, a God-complex of medical ‘pioneers’ and the power of social contagion.

The LGBTQi+ gender doctors and healthcare workers with a Telfer-like certainty in the affirmation model who publicly disparage, downplay and dismiss evidence-based reviews they characterise as “flawed”, “transphobic”, or motivated by “right wing” prejudice.

The hospital’s trans “allies” wearing rainbow lanyards and Pride pins on the hunt for evidence of wrongthink who label disagreement or doubt as “harmful.” The pronoun police, the flag wavers, the finger pointers and the scolds – an army of little spies who foster a toxic culture of compliance, fear, subservience, cowardice and anxiety.

HR managers, hospital administrators and Board members who ignored their core safeguarding responsibilities in order to protect the institution even at the expense of vulnerable patients and distressed parents.

Dr Spencer endured a four-year campaign of institutional bullying, vilification and procedural hounding. The personal, emotional and psychological price has been profound as a mother of two and family breadwinner not knowing whether she would lose her licence to practice. They say the process is the punishment and for Dr Spencer the process was relentless, brutal and designed to break her.

Yet the attacks were never really about her personally. In questioning the hospital’s medical model Dr Spencer posed an existential threat to the institution’s credibility. The real dispute was over whether the hospital’s treatment of gender-dysphoric children was evidence-based and in the best interests of the patients, or whether it was ideologically driven, and caused patients irreversible damage.

Rhetorical Misdirection

The language in the press release is neutral, measured and abstract: written in the passive voice of institutional gaslighting by lawyers and bureaucrats over weeks of painstaking, word-by-word negotiation. The purpose of the statement is to concede as little as possible while maintaining plausible deniability in case of future litigation. Here are some of its key clauses:

Since 2022, CHQ HHS and Dr Jillian Spencer have been in dispute in relation to the Gender Service policy approach to gender treatment for children and adolescents and Dr Spencer’s clinical concerns and public statements on that topic.

Framing the issue as a “dispute” in relation to its “policy approach” downgrades a substantive clinical and ethical question to a mere “administrative difference”. This minimises the significance of the different models and obfuscates the serious patient safety concerns.

Dr Spencer and CHQ HHS confirm that those disputes have now been settled.

This is deflection and gaslighting. It conflates two separate issues: Dr Spencer’s suspension from her clinical duties has been resolved. But her challenge regarding the different clinical approaches has not.

Does the hospital stand by the affirmation model? It’s still not clear. If social transition is not a ‘neutral act’, if puberty blockers are not ‘fully reversible’ and if medicalisation risks regret and lifelong harm, parents and children need to know.

CHQ HHS has agreed to make this statement as part of that settlement.

It’s safe to assume the hospital’s preferred option was to resolve this dispute in private and that Dr Spencer’s team insisted - no settlement without a public statement to clear her name and reputation. The process from that point on was a brutal line-by-line negotiation.

CHQ settled because, despite four years of painstaking investigations over multiple accusations, there was not one shred of evidence that Dr Spencer was ‘transphobic’ or might cause ‘harm’ to vulnerable patients.

The hospital faced a public court hearing in which its methods for silencing Dr Spencer would be exposed. But more importantly, a court case would include reviewing the evidence base for the different clinical methods in which the affirmation model would be debunked in multiple reviews. A court case would also highlight that the Cass Review rated the Australian Standards of Care for gender medicine 18 out of 100 for their ‘lack of rigour’ in development, poor evidence review and lack of editorial independence.

Cass found ‘little or no evidence’ for the efficacy of puberty blockers, urged extreme caution for prescribing cross-sex hormones, debunked the risk of suicide and warned that social transition ‘locks in’ a child’s trans identification. The Cass Review has been downplayed by every Australian medical body: it’s not only CHQ on the line – it’s the entire medical establishment.

CHQ HHS confirms that Dr Spencer has concluded her employment with CHQ HHS.

This creates a false equivalence as if Dr Spencer and the hospital are equal partners and not a whistleblower silenced by a powerful institution that did everything in its power to discredit her.

Dr Spencer did not ‘conclude’ her employment, she resigned. The hospital attempts to save face by refusing to give her a moral victory - this is petty and mean-spirited.

The CHQ HHS acknowledges that these are matters of legitimate professional and public debate, and that clinicians play an important role in raising concerns about patient safety and clinical practice.

This phrasing removes Dr Spencer entirely from the narrative. It’s not “clinicians” (plural) it was one clinician - Dr Spencer who was rewarded by being subjected to a four-year campaign of institutional bullying for doing so.

“Clinical practice” is a deliberate minimising euphemism- this is not a minor technical disagreement but a fundamental disagreement over the two models.

Similarly, “raising concerns about patient safety” sanitises the gravity of what’s at stake: sterilisation, regret and lifelong harm for children who may be suffering from a range of comorbidities or social contagion.

Dr Spencer has been a strong advocate for change in Queensland in the model of care for children and adolescents experiencing gender dysphoria. One of the features of the clinical approach that Dr Spencer has sought is the delay in medical interventions for such patients until adulthood, including puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones, because they are serious decisions regarding their body and long-term health.

Here is a tiny partial vindication - Dr Spencer is a “strong advocate” concerned about “serious decisions”. Yes indeed. There is nothing more serious than sterilising vulnerable children. The “model of care” and “clinical approach” are treated as if they are neutral and technical – they are neither.

While watchful waiting is not a “delay” but a clinical pathway - there is no mention that 80-90 percent of adolescents resolve their dysphoria when treated under this model.

CHQ HHS accepts that Dr Spencer’s concerns were grounded in her training and background as an experienced child and adolescent psychiatrist.

The key verb here is “accepts that” - it is not “agrees with” or “acknowledges the truth of”.

The hospital is merely tolerating her view not endorsing it – more plausible deniability and a refusal to engage with the serious issues of medical harm.

“Grounded in her training and background” shifts the narrative from; she’s right because the evidence supports Dr Spencer’s view (and the international community) to, ‘she’s right because she’s credentialed’.

This faming invalidates parents, detransitioners and critics of the affirmation model that hold the exact same view, based not on their ‘training’ but on a careful reading of the evidence, the history of iatrogenic contagions and an understanding what it is to be human.

In 2025, in accordance with the Health Service Directive titled ‘Treatment of Gender Dysphoria in Children and Adolescents with Hormone Therapy’ dated 28 January 2025 and Ministerial Directions titled ‘Treatment of Gender Dysphoria in Children and Adolescents with Hormone Therapy’ dated 28 October 2025 and 15 January 2026, the State Government effected a temporary pause on the use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones in the treatment of new patients in Hospital and Health Services across Queensland.”

What is hidden under the layers of officialese, bureaucratic qualifications, dates and titles is the fact that puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones were banned in Queensland. The hospital direct attention away from a major evidence-based retreat by framing it as a “temporary pause” after which it implies normal service will resume.

“New patients” is an admission that current patients may well remain on an affirmation pathway.

CHQ HHS acknowledges that health practitioners must take a clinical approach to the treatment of gender dysphoria that focuses on the best available research and the child’s best interests rather than directing a child down a pre-determined treatment pathway.

An implicit admission that clinicians at the QGC may not have taken a clinical approach that focuses on “the best available research” and the child’s “best interest”.

A chilling admission of clinical failure with zero accountability.

CHQ HHS also acknowledges Dr Spencer’s service and her contributions to child and adolescent psychiatry during her tenure.

The most cynical line in the entire statement: it airbrushes out a four-year campaign of bullying that included suspension, show-cause notices, misconduct findings, attempts to terminate Spencer’s employment and public and private attacks on her character.

This is tokenistic praise that seeks to memory-hole the hospital’s characterisation of Spencer as a ‘troublemaker’ and replace it with the ‘good doctor’. This is moral inversion and gaslighting to appear gracious while failing to admit it did everything possible to destroy Dr Spencer’s reputation as a good doctor in the first place.

All disciplinary proceedings against Dr Spencer have been discontinued.

This is cynical indeed; ‘discontinued’ and ‘at this point in time’ infer Dr Spencer may be found guilty of wrongdoing at some other point in time, perhaps in the future? It is mealy mouthed and non-committal, neither a full exoneration nor an admission of failure on the part of the hospital.

The terms of the resolution are confidential.

Yes of course they are. Public scrutiny would expose the cost to taxpayers of a four-year public hounding of a principled doctor and whistleblower abandoned by her colleagues and professional bodies including RANCZP, APHRA and the College of Psychiatrists.

I hope the terms of the resolution include an eye-watering financial settlement, but I very much doubt it.

Dr Spencer commented on the QCH statement to say:

“The most important part of the statement is admitting that this is an important professional and public debate and doctors have an important role in raising patient safety concerns. We’ve had such a stifling culture of silence in Australia because of APHRA and the College of Psychiatrists who persecute those who speak out.

I get an awful lot of support from doctors privately but unfortunately, they’re too scared to speak up and that leaves people like me to take all the heat on behalf of the profession which isn’t fair as it’s a profession wide issue and should be tackled as such.”

Over four long years, Dr Spencer built a robust evidence-based refutation of the affirmation model by settling the Queensland hospital is protecting the politicians, Board members, clinicians and LGBTQi+ lobby groups from this seeing the light of day.

Yet the silencing and hounding of doctors continues; psychiatrist Dr Andrew Amos has been gagged by APHRA from also speaking out about his clinical concerns on gender medicine, even though Dr Spencer has been vindicated. While Dr Spencer was a scapegoat, she may also be being used as a decoy. Why indeed is Dr Amos still being punished?

In Australia dissent regarding gender medicine continues to be managed quietly through institutional scapegoating, censorship, public shaming and threats of professional sanctions.

It’s high time more doctors, psychiatrists and healthcare professionals found their voices and the courage and speak out.

What’s Next?

We are still waiting for the long-promised review commissioned by Mark Butler, the Federal Health Minister. One can only imagine the bargaining, the activist pressure, the lobbying, the anxiety behind the scenes. No doubt an army of lawyerly communicators are polishing off their PR skills to hide the real story of what happened, why it happened and who is responsible.

Queensland is a strategic move in a bigger chess game that relies on playing language games to misdirect the entire population.

Elections are coming, Minsters will move to new roles, the heads of departments will move on or retire, the rainbow lanyards will be replaced by something else until there will be no one left to hold accountable for the medical battery of our children.

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