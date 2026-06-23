WPATH paid a team at Johns Hopkins to find out whether transitioning children actually works. The team, led by Dr Karen Robinson, did the reviews, graded the evidence and reported back. It found “little to no evidence.” That was not the answer WPATH wanted, so WPATH made sure the answer never got out. After all, it had written into the arrangement that the research be used “for the benefit of advancing transgender health in a positive manner”. It sat on the inconvenient data, until Robinson was reduced to complaining in writing that WPATH was “trying to restrict our ability to publish.”

It’s a single example, but it lights up the rest of the scandal like floodlights over a stadium. This is not the story of a hard question that one side got wrong in good faith. It’s the story of an organisation that knew it had no evidence, and pressed on anyway. We know all this because on 17 June the Federal Trade Commission, joined by the attorneys general of Alaska, Iowa, Nebraska and Texas, sued the World Professional Association for Transgender Health in a federal court in Fort Worth. WPATH writes the Standards of Care, the document every gender clinic in the West reaches for when a parent asks whether the benefits outweigh the damage.

JK Rowling said that taking down WPATH would be the gender critical Battle of Stalingrad, and here’s what makes this case more than just another skirmish in an endless war. The evidence for it arrives on three separate levels, any one of which would be damning on its own. Put together, they close every exit for the trans movement.

The first level is what WPATH told the public, in writing, under its own name. That medical transition is “medically necessary,” not cosmetic, not elective, but necessary in the way insulin is necessary. That it’s “lifesaving.” That puberty blockers are “fully reversible.” That cross-sex hormones improve mental health, that mastectomies on teenage girls are safe and effective and reliably raise their quality of life, that the whole programme prevents suicide. These are the talking points you hear from trans activists every day. It’s signed, it’s dated, and WPATH can’t disown a word of it.

The second level is what those same people said in private, and it’s the one that rules out an honest mistake. Among themselves, the authors of the Standards of Care admitted that “a global consensus on puberty blockers does not exist” and that a recommendation was “not supported by the data.” A former board member, Dr Erica Anderson, has since conceded there’s barely any long-term research on what blockers do to a developing child. They claimed to use GRADE, the recognised system that forces every recommendation to carry an honest label of the evidence behind it. They rated the evidence for blockers “moderate.” Then, they deleted that rating from the final version, so a “strong recommendation” would imply the high-quality evidence they knew they didn’t have.

‘Rachel’ Levine

And then there are the age limits, which give the game away completely. The draft Standards had minimum ages for surgery. The office of Rachel Levine, at the top of Biden’s health department, leaned on WPATH to take them out, not because the evidence had changed but to deny critics a usable headline. One chapter author laid out the calculation in writing: leave the ages in and “the conservatives” will say WPATH supports “cutting off healthy girl breasts at 15 years old,” take them out and “it doesn’t give them the headline.”

The third level is what all of this did to real children. The case is built partly on sworn statements from the casualties. Detransitioners who were started on this path as kids and are now adults living in the result. Parents who were told to choose between a dead child and a living one. A woman who had her breasts cut off in Texas at fourteen, now grown, who gave written permission to publish the photograph of her scarred chest.

Take the three together and you can see why this is different in kind from everything that came before, because each level shuts a different escape route. The public claims kill any pretence that the language was careful or hedged. The private record kills the “wrong but well-meaning” defence, because they knew. The human evidence kills the idea that the harm was ever theoretical. And the obvious last-ditch line, that this is all hostile outsiders quote-mining children’s medicine for a culture war, dies on contact with the first two levels, because those are WPATH’s own published words and WPATH’s own private emails and depositions. Strike out every detransitioner, every parent, every government investigator, the Cass Review, the European climbdowns, every ordinary person who told the inquiry they’d trusted WPATH completely, and the case barely moves, because its spine was never the outsiders. The worst witness against WPATH is WPATH. The second worst is the evidence review it paid for and buried.

That’s why this doesn’t stay contained to one organisation in Texas. WPATH was the source. It was the body every clinic cited, every charity quoted, every government leaned on, the thing people were pointing at when they said “follow the science.” So when its own authors concede, in their own words, that there was no consensus and no good evidence, the entire structure built on WPATH’s guidelines collapses. The women who said this was an experiment on children, and were called bigots for it, were right. The clinicians hounded out of their jobs for asking about the evidence were right. They were defamed, sacked and in some cases prosecuted by people who had the truth sitting in a drawer the whole time.

Which is where the blame spreads outward, and the list of the complicit is long. Longer than anyone on it will want it to be. A lie this size can’t travel on its own. It needs carriers, and there was no shortage of volunteers. The clinicians who waved children through on a single appointment. The therapists told to affirm and only affirm. The journalists who wrote the smear pieces, and the editors who commissioned them. The charities that fundraised off it. The civil servants who drafted the guidance. The HR departments that made slogans a condition of employment. The MPs who voted for it without reading a single study. The headteachers who socially transitioned children behind their parents’ backs and called it kindness. A great many of them will now say, with some justice, that they were lied to as well. It’s true, but it doesn’t get them off, because the further any of them stood from the actual evidence, the louder they swore it was settled.

It’s worth saying plainly that this is a complaint and not a verdict. These are allegations; WPATH will fight them, and it may yet win. But a defendant whose own emails are the prosecution’s best material is not in a comfortable place.

The evidence wasn’t there. They knew the evidence wasn’t there. They commissioned the proof and buried it when it came back wrong. They deleted the grade that would have given the game away. They pulled the age limits because removing the breasts of children made for bad headlines. And on those matchstick-thin foundations, they continued to wreck the health of healthy children while telling their parents it was medicine.

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