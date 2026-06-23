The Glinner Update

The Glinner Update

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Jack Robertson's avatar
Jack Robertson
1dEdited

Make that list of the complicit, GL. Put every name on it. The name of every individual who was complicit in the advent of this insane, barbaric and regressive Child Poisoning & Mutilation Experiment-Cult.

Every doctor, every specialist, every surgeon, every social worker, psychologist, councillor and health cleric. Every politician, policy maker, academic, HR officer, ethnician, NGO staffer, every pissant little cog in the vast bureacratic machine that made a 'progressive' virtue of pumping poisonous chemicals into, and hacking ID-definitive parts off, the normal, healthy functioning bodies of already-vulnerable and struggling children and young people, who were never in any position to meaningfully, or often even legally, consent to it.

Every journalist, photographer, TV and film producer, every editor, every media staffer from masthead and station owners all the way up to studio toilet cleaners, who together produced the millions of slick words and seductive images that obfuscated the violent barbarism and open-secret child abuse that this Experiment-Cult always represented: exploitative violence-for-perversion-and/or-profit, which most of us knew it always represented, because we are adult Humans and adult Humans know violence and perversion when we see it with our own eyes.

Every last cynical, narcissistic, attention-seeking 'celebrity' - let there be gold stars and magnified type in proportion to their fame, with Bruce Jenner the 5 star/40 point benchmark, and an Izzard, a Norton, a Watson, a Theroux, a Tennant being say a 3/30 - who used the abuse of children (sometimes their own) as just the next thing to step on in search of the limelight and spotlight.

Every pharmaceutical industrialist, chemist, researcher and supplier, every link in every Poison & Mutilation supply chain. Every financier, every investor, every accountant, every advertiser.

Make that list. Round them all up, metaphorically. Then in the years ahead - metaphorically - make them all march past what will be the rapidly burgeoning adult tribes of the gender-lost, the bodily-broken sexual, psychological and emotional zombies of the 'transitioned', shell-shocked out of their exploitative identity-ruination at last by the cascade of irreversible medical catastrophes as they age. There will be fewer and fewer younger cohorts following them, to help generationally 'keep the rainbow balloon aloft'; maintain the delusion that they were not duped by Arrendtian 'banal monsters' into destroying their lives.

This Experiment-Cult is already over. Future generations of kids won't be wanting to hack off their sex and baby-making parts, nor will future parents ever again allow it. ('Do you think we are fucking...insane?!')

So there'll be few future cult members and advocate voices to help keep convincing the current generation - desperately, desperately - that cutting off your own cock-and-balls, hacking out your own womb, leaving yourself incontinent and open-wounded and without erotic sensation or reproductive capacity - was once upon a time a 'wise choice', a 'solution' to invisible hurts (that, alas, are still with you?)...an 'affirmation' of your identity rather than an obliteration of it.

Instead they'll be marooned in medical and social history, this doomed tribe, and those who outcast them will do their best to erase them from our shared memories. While future generations who do remember will be... stunned: at and by what ours did to them, made it and allowed it to happen, telling ourselves it was anything but monstrous barbarity.

Make the list, and make all of the mongrel bastards on it line up, and walk past these adult kids. Make each of the abusers look each of the abused in the eye - metaphorically - and say: 'It was me. I helped do this to you. I've been told that I'm not allowed to apologise. Instead I have to ask you what is it that you - you individually - want me - me individually - to do, that might atone for my part in this. As much as I am able, anyway.'

I have some personal skin in this nightmare but tbh I don't have that much interest in going after the absolute perverts, creeps, grubs, psychopathic abusers and sociopathic fetishists at the filthy abusive coal face of this Child Poisoning & Mutilation Experiment-Cult. Many of them are broken and vulnerable souls themselves, to be pitied as much as despised; and those who aren't are best simply policed by our civic structures as needed, albeit uncompromisingly, and otherwise ignored. Every era has its outlier abusers.

It's the banal cogs I want. It's the 'progressive' bienpensant. The cowards, the opportunists, the cynics, the grifters. I want those adults who had a duty of care and wilfully abnegated theirs - for all sorts of self-interested reasons - while also viciously gaslighting, white-anting and negating ours. I want them publicly tried at a 'Gender Affirmation Therapy' Nuremberg. Not out of hatred for them - except as an incidental recreational by-product - but as a matter of future in loco parentis hygiene in our village.

Make that List of the Complicit.

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Jane Vincent's avatar
Jane Vincent
1d

Thanks, Graham. You have been completely vindicated 👏

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