All the latest on gender woo from beloved Internet personality, Glinner
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“I am old enough to remember what a big deal the show Father Ted was to young, liberal, Irish people. That the show's creator now devotes his life to exposing violent misogyny in the "trans" community goes to show that he's not just a comic genius, he's brave and a man of integrity. His newsletter is not funny, alas, because this material is dark. But it's necessary. Thank you Graham. ”...”
“Graham Linehan, the iconic Irish TV writer (Father Ted, Black Books, IT Crowd) who's standing up against the tidal wave of gender ideology. Graham is shining light for detransitioners and people wanting to be educated on the dangers of gender ideology.”...”