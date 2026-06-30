The Glinner Update

The Glinner Update

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Neroli Wez's avatar
Neroli Wez
16hEdited

It's terrifying. After I commented on your last post here, someone shared my words. I was scared and blocked them. We shouldn't have to be afraid of having a reasonable opinion.

This kind of sport shit is exactly what I mean about some (but not all) men being trans for advantage. These men don't want to be women. They want to cheat at games. Taking prizes from women is part of the fun for them and aggression seems to be part of the play. In a very real sense, they are con-men and stand-over men. Are they conning the women's groups that support them? Some of them do seem quite...Dougal - sincere and well meaning but susceptible to being fooled. Are they paying for lawyers or conning true believing litigators?

It doesn't make sense. None of it makes sense.

One day there will be a comedy show in it. I hope it's soon.

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Concerned Woman's avatar
Concerned Woman
17h

Women will have to withdraw from their governing body, find their own sponsors and start again where there are women only and some fairness.

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