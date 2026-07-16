If anybody needed more evidence that gender identity ideology is, at its core, little more than political sophistry, words filled with air, rhetorical sleights of hand, linguistic distortions, propaganda, thought-terminating clichés, Orwellian doublespeak, loaded language, euphemisms and mumbo jumbo aimed at dismantling material reality, they need look no further than the ruling on 15 May 2026 when three Australian Federal Court Justices; Melissa Perry, Wendy Abraham and Geoffrey Kennett pronounced biological sex secondary to a man’s self-declared “gender identity.”

The ruling in the Giggle v Tickle appeal case found entrepreneur Sall Grover guilty of direct discrimination against Roxanne Tickle, a trans-identified man for refusing access to her female-only app because she:

“…excluded Ms Tickle from the Giggle app and refused to re-admit her on the basis of her gender-related appearance by reference to her selfie. This amounted to direct discrimination by reference to a characteristic that pertains to people of Ms Tickle’s gender identity, being a transgender woman. Federal Court Justice Perry

The “characteristics” were shoulder-length hair and V-neck t-shirt.

The Court’s ruling is a major win in a decades-long political campaign by trans activists to subordinate biological reality for subjective self-identification in law, policy and public life when three senior court Justices ignored the incoherent and obvious implications for short-haired women and men in V-neck t-shirts by prioritising performative “allyship” over coherent legal reasoning.

The Justices, along with many sex realist women, were in the same courtroom - it was clear Tickle was a man. Everybody with eyes and ears could tell. But Justice Perry took it upon herself as lead judge to put us straight - for Perry, Tickle belonged in that rare class of women most in need of protection - a ‘trans woman.’

Following the judgement, U.K. barrister Dennis Kavanagh posted on X:

“Denying the existence of gender identity’ is now basically unlawful in Australia. I don’t think I’ve ever read anything more chilling and sinister in a judgment from a common law legal system.”

Queering the world

All ideologies share the same dialectic structure:

This is the world as it currently it - oppressive, unjust and in need of liberation through political and social revolution.

Here is the world as it should be: progressive, just, and inclusive once everybody submits to the foundational truths revealed by the ideology’s founders.

Gender ideology follows this structure:

The world is an oppressive, CIS heteronormative, capitalist system that forces people into rigid, binary sex categories.

But there is a deeper gnostic truth: It’s not biology but gender identity that reveals who we really are. Medical interventions are necessary to realign the (wrong) body with the (correct) gender identity. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Some people are neither.

This is the vision of queer activists like Spanish philosopher Preciado (a female-to-male transsexual):

“I am taking testosterone as a political experiment. This is not a transition. This is not a conversion. This is hacking the body. I am my own guinea pig. I am producing a new subjectivity... In the pharmacopornographic era, the body is the ultimate biotechnological platform. Hormones are molecular prostheses that allow us to hack the gender code... We are all pharmacopornographic subjects.”

The Bill of Gender Rights - the legal blueprint

During a humid week in August 1992 at the Hilton Southwest in Texas, 50 transgender activists that included lawyers, HR professionals and judges attended the inaugural International Conference on Transgender Law and Employment Policy (ICTLEP).

The aim of the conference was to strategize on law and policy reform while a small select group worked on a draft that became the template for every legislative or policy change across the West. The group drafted the Bill of Gender Rights that was ratified a few years later and comprised the sacred tenets of gender identity ideology:

Right to Self-Definition of Gender Identity

All human beings carry within themselves an ever-unfolding idea of who they are and what they are capable of achieving. The individual’s sense of self is not determined by chromosomal sex, genitalia, assigned birth sex, or initial gender role. Thus, the individual’s identity and capabilities cannot be circumscribed by what society deems to be masculine or feminine behaviour.

Gender ideology’s foundational metaphysical claim - the true self is decoupled from embodied biological sex and is ‘ever-unfolding.’

What they are capable of achieving – ‘medical transition’ becomes a noble ‘achievement’ and dissent (sex as binary) is framed as a denial of someone’s full potential.

This clause borrows the moral prestige of second wave feminism - ‘gender is not limited to sex stereotypes’ that became: ‘sex itself is a stereotype’ socially constructed through language and ‘performance’.

Right to Define and Redefine Gender Identity

It is fundamental that individuals have the right to define, and to redefine as their lives unfold, their own gender identities, without regard to chromosomal sex, genitalia, assigned birth sex, or initial gender role.

Self ID and to change gender markers at will. This dismantles accurate record keeping and the right for single-sex spaces and services.

Birth sex is framed as a ‘gender role’ while ‘gender identity’ is the real thing.

Right to Gender Expression

Given that gender is a fundamental aspect of a person’s identity, each individual has the right to express their gender identity by matching their outward gender presentation (clothing, mannerisms, speech patterns, etc.) with their internal sense of self. This right includes the ability to express gender in ways that may not conform to societal expectations of what is “appropriate” for one’s assigned birth sex.

‘Gender’ is the Trojan Horse; presented as innate, fundamental and stable rather than cultural roles built on top of sex (masculine, feminine).

But gender is also used as ‘external presentation’ - shifting it from an ‘essence’ to a ‘performance’. The shifting meaning of ‘gender’ is deliberate; it creates cognitive confusion and uses ‘gender as innate’ as moral weight for men’s demand to be accepted ‘as women.’

Right to Access Gendered Spaces and Activities

All people have the right to use gendered spaces and participate in gendered activities in accordance with their gender identity.

The central intention of the Bill: ‘gender rights’ supersede women’s historical rights for same-sex provisions where they matter most.

All people – the universalist claim of human rights which sounds egalitarian but is unidirectional and meets the demands of a tiny cohort of paraphilic men. Women demanding men’s right to prisons, sports and spaces is not being contested.

Right to Medical Care

All people have the right to safe and effective medical care, including the right to access medical procedures and treatments that modify physical characteristics to better express their gender identity.

The ‘right’ for affirmation-only medical model borrows from the liberal feminist slogan ‘my body my choice’ and obscures the fact that these are unproven and unethical medical interventions on healthy bodies (castration, cross-sex hormones). ‘Safe and effective’ hides the reality of long-term physical and psychological harm.

Right to Legal Recognition

All people have the right to change their legal name and gender designation on all official documents without undue burden or restriction.

Self ID on demand, no gatekeeping, no doctor’s reports, no requirement to medicalise or change external appearance.

Decouples official records from material reality: births, deaths and marriage, healthcare records, passports, driver’s licences, media reporting, census data, crime statistics.

Right to Marriage

All people have the right to marry the person of their choice, regardless of the gender or sex of either party.

Shifts the basis of attraction and marriage based on biological reality and erases homosexuality based on same-sex attraction.

Right to Parent

All people have the right to bear or adopt children and to parent in accordance with their gender identity, without discrimination.

Mothering and parenting rights are to be based on gender identity, not biological sex. The right for men to be ‘mothers’ via hormones that stimulate ‘breast tissue’ and synthetic lactation to ‘feed’ infants.

The Houston Bill is a linguistic Ponzi scheme that relies on a single proposition – an innate gender identity on which an edifice of dependent beliefs, assumptions and presuppositions rest.

But the history of trans activism has proven the Bill to be a stroke of strategic genius: by couching a radical new category - that of ‘trans people’ in the moralising language of ‘rights,’ gender ideology hijacked the legal and policy-making institutions to enforce compliance across the whole of society.

The Transsexual Vision

The Houston Bill was written by six men who shared a strikingly similar trajectory: heterosexual marriage, children, a midlife ‘coming out’ and an autogynephilic identification as a woman. These men were:

Phillis Randolph Frye (born Phillip in 1948), a lieutenant in the U.S. Army who became the first transgender judge in Houston. Phillip’s first wife divorced him after she discovered his secret crossdressing.

Sharon Ann Stuart (born Thomas Heitz in 1940) served as a Marine married and had four children with his wife Ginger. Stuart identified as bi-gender and used both male and female names, trained as a lawyer he became a committed trans activist.

JoAnn Roberts (born 1948 no birth name available) was a short, bald Italian from Philadelphia who collected model trains, married, fathered a daughter and penned practical guides for couples titled; Coping with Crossdressing for Couples.

Susan Stryker (born 1961) said his marriage “blew up” after his wife discovered him cross dressing. Stryker established the field of transgender studies and co-directed Screaming Queens; a revisionist documentary of the 1996 Compton Cafeteria riot that downplayed the role of gay men and lesbians and he became a queer theorist.

Martine Rothblatt (born Martin in 1954) - an entrepreneur who founded Sirius Satellite Radio (now SiriusXM) and United Therapeutics, a medical biotech firm. Rothblatt is an activist billionaire who transitioned at age 40 after fathering four children. Rothblatt opposed the U.S. “bathroom bills” and founded the Terasem Movement to advance transhumanism and technology-driven mind uploading.

A sixth figure, Jan Eaton, an attendee at the conference and cited co-author on early drafts left no trace in the public records.

Fast forward to Australia’s 2013 amendments to the SDA that replaced ‘sex’ with gender identity defined as:

“…the gender-related identity, appearance or mannerisms or other gender-related characteristics of a person (whether by way of medical intervention or not), with or without regard to the person’s designated sex at birth.”

This is straight out of the Houston Bill. Gender identity was coined in the U.S. sexology clinics of the 60s as a way to explain the belief a transsexual man had that he was really a woman ‘inside’ as well as being a tautology, it means that ‘gender identity is your gender stuff, regardless of your sex’.

That this circular rhetorical nonsense was accepted into law by Parliament demonstrates the lack of intellectual rigour and basic regard for material reality, common sense and judicial coherence that had already captured the political class by 2013. If Parliament started the clock on judicial and policy capture to gender ideology ,the courts have proven themselves willing participants.

The Federal Court Justices not only used ideological jargon during the case and in its final ruling (none of which appear in the original SDA) they also ignored a central canon of law; the plain meaning rule where the court is expected to apply the meaning of words as understood by the public at the time the law was written. Instead, Federal Court Justices redefined the word ‘woman’ by judicial fiat:

“Therefore, to the extent that the term ‘woman’ appears in the Sex Discrimination Act or the concept of womanhood is important to its operation, it is not to be understood by reference to any narrow or rigid conception of femaleness.”

The ruling mimics the doublethink of Orwell’s slogans: War is Peace, Freedom is Slavery, Ignorance is Strength. The Australian public must believe, or at least pretend to, that men can be women. They must hold two mutually exclusive ideas simultaneously in mind (sex is binary and immutable) and treat the contradiction (men can now be women) as a profound truth. Orwell described this as:

“To know and not to know, to be conscious of complete truthfulness while telling carefully constructed lies, to hold simultaneously two opinions which cancelled out, knowing them to be contradictory and believing in both of them…” George Orwell

Neil Foster, Associate Professor of Law, University of Newcastle commented on the ruling like this:

“The judgment adopts the language and worldview of gender ideology wholesale ‘cisgender’, ‘gender-related appearance’, treating ‘trans women’ as a separate class entitled to override sex-based protections. This is not neutral statutory interpretation; it is the entrenchment of a contested ideology through judicial fiat.”

The Houston Bill functions as the foundational scripture of trans ideology – a dense, deliberately slippery and obscurantist legal text that redefines and appropriates common words. It introduces neologisms e.g. gender expression that, once embedded in law, become the legal hook to demand others affirm the gender identity. This is precisely why Grover was fined for direct discrimination - she refused to accept Tickle’s gender expression as evidence that he was a ‘real’ woman.

Traditional rights are structured as freedom from (discrimination, violence etc.) which the Bill flips to ‘freedom to’ (enter women’s sports and spaces). This shifts protections to entitlements.

The Bill employs classic DARVO: Deny Attack Reverse Victim and Offender. It delegitimises women’s historical fight for single sex protections as ‘regressive’ ‘rights hoarding’, ‘right wing’ and ‘transphobic’ and recasting the men demanding access as ‘the most vulnerable’.

The Bill presents gender ideology as universal liberation (all people) freeing everyone from the limitations of biology and tradition. But in reality, it is a set of demands for a tiny cohort of men that insist language, spaces, sports, safeguards, medicine, law and policy be reorganised to meet their demands.

The Houston Bill imposes Orwellian doublethink into law, policy and institutional life and claims moral legitimacy through a rights and social justice rhetoric. Its ideas do not stand up to serious critique; sex is ‘assigned at birth’, children can be ‘born in the wrong body’ somebody might be ‘neither male nor female’.

Until now, the strategy to impose gender ideology top down via the law has been incredibly effective and the threat of punishment, job losses, social exclusion has silenced many who would otherwise speak out.

But the Federal Court ruling, and the capture of senior members of the judiciary to a reality-denying, post-truth, women’s-rights-destroying ideology has finally woken up the sleeping giant - the public.

While more politicians are finding their courage, the Coalition and One Nation have promised to reinstate biological reality in the Sex Discrimination Act if elected. The other political parties know the gig is up - they can hang on, but not forever.

What began as a niche ideological project of a small number of transsexual men in Houston to gain legal and social acceptance as women that focused on embedding the ideology into law, will also be its undoing. The U.K. is winning women’s rights back one court case at a time. Sall Grover has appealed to the High Court and if the judges value the truth over ideology she will win. Third time lucky.

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