The Glinner Update

The Glinner Update

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Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
3d

Brilliant piece which shines a truth seeking spotlight on the insanity of gender ideology and the ghouls behind it. It clearly shows us the huge chasm which has opened up between the ‘normal’ silent majority and the boneheads who run the western world. How did so few manage to control so many and how have we let it happen?

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Terri's avatar
Terri
3d

A long article well worth the time it took to read. Crystal clear, logical, devoid of any linguistic sleight of hand.

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