The Glinner Update

The Glinner Update

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Rebecca in SF's avatar
Rebecca in SF
1d

Annexure A , the scarlet letter. Will Kirralie Smith be appealing to the highest court of the land? The world has gone insane. Today I searched Google for: trans is nonsense, and received a scolding lecture from the AI agent and a page full of nonsensical pro-trans results. We have to keep fighting. Thank you for fighting, Graham Linehan.

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Ally's avatar
Ally
1d

Oh my God. This is disgusting. Mass civil disobedience, they going to prosecute them all? What kind of hatred must you have for women to think this is ok?

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